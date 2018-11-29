Lawmakers have struck a final farm bill deal that scraps a plan — backed by House Republicans and President Trump — that would have added new work requirements on food stamp beneficiaries, according to a key GOP Senator.

Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kansas), chair of the Senate agriculture committee, confirmed Thursday that the farm bill deal does not include House GOP plans to add new work requirements for older food stamp recipients and for parents of children age 6 and older.

The Senate and House had been at an impasse for months over the $400 billion farm bill, which allocates federal funds for farm subsidies, food stamps and conservation efforts.

The four lawmakers leading the negotiations — Sens. Roberts and Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), the leaders of the Senate Agriculture Committee, as well as Reps. Mike Conaway (R-Tex.) and Rep. Collin C. Peterson (D-Minn.) — announced Thursday morning they had an agreement in principle.

“You have to have something that will pass the Senate,” Roberts told reporters. ” … We took a more comprehensive approach.”

