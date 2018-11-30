PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 16 points and 15 rebounds, Ben Simmons added 13 points and 10 assists and they both sat for the final quarter and a half Friday night in the 76ers’ 123-98 victory against the Washington Wizards.

T.J. McConnell scored 15 points to help the 76ers win their third straight and seventh in the last eight. They improved to 12-1 at home.

Bradley Beal had 19 points for the short-handed Wizards. They have lost two straight.

Washington again played without Dwight Howard. He’s expected to miss two to three months after undergoing spinal surgery Friday to relieve pain in his glutes. The Wizards also didn’t have starter Otto Porter Jr., who was out for personal reasons.

The first half was full of highlights for Philadelphia, which led 68-46 at the break.

PISTONS 107, BULLS 88: Andre Drummond had 19 points and 19 rebounds, and Blake Griffin added 20 points and 10 rebounds as Detroit won at home.

Reggie Jackson added 20 points for the Pistons, who have won four straight. Just as important for Detroit, Coach Dwane Casey was able to use his reserves for most of the fourth quarter in the first game of a back-to-back. Detroit is home Saturday against Golden State, with Stephen Curry expected to return to the Warriors’ lineup.

JAZZ 119, HORNETS 111: Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, Robert Gobert had 20 points and 17 rebounds and Utah scored 54 points off 3-pointers to hold on at Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kyle Korver made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points in the debut of his second stint with the Jazz, who acquired him Thursday from Cleveland. Reserve Jae Crowder, Korver’s former teammate in Cleveland, added 24 points for Utah.

THUNDER 124, HAWKS 109: Russell Westbrook fell a rebound short of a triple-double, finishing with 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for Oklahoma City at home.

Alex Abrines scored 21 points on seven 3-pointers, Paul George had 20 points and Dennis Schroder added 18. Oklahoma City shot 52.3 percent from the field, hitting a season-high 18 3-pointers.

NOTES

PACERS: Guard Victor Oladipo will be out indefinitely as he tries to recover from a sore right knee.

Oladipo has missed six straight games with the injury and the Pacers are 3-3 without him. Indiana finishes a four-game trip Saturday at Sacramento.

THUNDER: Guard Andre Roberson had another setback while rehabbing his left knee injury and will miss at least another six weeks.

Share

< Previous

Next >