Last week, the federal government released the U.S. Global Change Research Program’s Fourth National Climate Assessment, which, to the surprise of no one, detailed, yet again, that the climate is changing rapidly, we are seeing these changes in real time (the report, after all, was released on the heels of the deadliest wildfire in California’s history) and if no action is taken there will be dire consequences to pay.

This report is just the latest of a string of studies, reports and analyses that all point to the same grim conclusion: We are edging ever closer to a climate precipice, and we have a very narrow window to avert the worst effects of climate change by taking dramatic action.

Yet despite the overwhelming evidence and the clear urgency of the situation, our president recently sent a tweet questioning the validity of climate change because it was cold outside. Clearly, we cannot expect guidance and leadership from our commander in chief on this issue. Therefore, the time has come for us as citizens to use our collective power to demand our senators, representatives, governors, mayors and City Council members pass decisive legislation on climate change.

Climate change is the defining issue of our times, and this report is yet another reminder that we stand on the edge of a cliff – how we choose to respond will decide what kind of world we are going to live in.

