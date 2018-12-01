OTTAWA, Ontario — Ben Harpur scored his first NHL goal, Craig Anderson stopped 36 shots and the Senators spoiled Erik Karlsson’s return to Ottawa by beating the San Jose Sharks 6-2 on Saturday.

Karlsson, the former Senators captain, was playing his first game in Ottawa since he was traded to San Jose in the offseason.

The team honored the two-time Norris Trophy winner with a video tribute during the first period.

Ryan Dzingel, Mark Stone, Mikkel Boedker, Magnus Paajarvi and Bobby Ryan also scored as the Senators (12-12-3) won their third straight. Boedker added three assists for a four-point outing.

Joe Thornton and Barclay Goodrow scored for the Sharks (12-10-5), who extended their losing streak to a season-high four games.

Martin Jones made 21 saves for San Jose.

The Senators took a three-goal lead at 4-1 with Stone’s power-play goal four minutes into the third period. And Paajarvi made it 5-1, scoring into an empty net with over five minutes remaining.

STARS 2, CANUCKS 1: Alex Radulov scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period as Dallas won at Vancouver, British Columbia.

Jamie Benn also scored midway through the third for the Stars, who are 3-1-1 in their last five games.

Ben Bishop made 24 saves in his first start since returning from a lower-body injury that kept him sidelined for five games.

Bo Horvat scored for the Canucks, who have only one win in their past 12.

NOTES

MAPLE LEAFS: William Nylander, a restricted free agent, signed a six-year deal worth $10.2 million this season and $6.9 million a year after that.

Nylander, 22, a winger selected eighth overall in 2014, and the club had been at odds on the terms of a new agreement after his entry-level contract expired July 1, with negotiations stretching through the summer, into training camp and ultimately forcing him to miss 26 games.

