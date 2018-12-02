Abby Allen, Biddeford sophomore midfielder: One of the state’s most dangerous scorers, Allen scored the winning goal in overtime in the Class A South final, then had three goals in the state championship game against Skowhegan. Extremely adept with the ball on her stick, she scored a school-record 27 goals, with 11 assists.

Kim Goddard, Westbrook senior goalie: A big reason Westbrook has been one of the state’s top programs the last two years, Goddard led the Blazes to the Class A South final with a 14-2-1 record. She had 105 saves and seven shutouts. For her career, she had 36 shutouts and 341 saves. She’ll attend St. Joseph’s College.

Madisyn Hartley, MCI senior midfield/back: A finalist for Miss Maine Field Hockey, Hartley was vital in the Huskies’ success the last three years. Versatile and extremely talented, she played everywhere from the forward line to back line. She scored 22 goals and 13 assists as a senior, with 54 goals and 23 assists in her career. She’s headed to the University of Maine.

Maliea Kelso, Skowhegan senior midfielder: Our player of the year, a finalist for Miss Maine Field Hockey and a three-time All-state Selection, Kelso was called by Coach Paula Doughty “one of the most talented kids I’ve ever had in our program.” She has scored 77 goals and 53 assists in her career. This year she had 16 goals and 15 assists. She will play at Northeastern.

Bhreagh Kennedy, Skowhegan junior midfielder: Already committed to the University of Maine, Kennedy is relentless in the midfield. She plays on both corners, and has great stick skills and a hard shot, translating into eight goals and eight assists this season.

Alexa Koenig, Freeport senior forward: A finalist for Miss Maine Field Hockey, Koenig helped the Falcons reach the regional final, in Class B South, for the first time in 18 years. She scored 13 goals, including two winners in the playoffs, and added seven assists, finishing her career with 30 goals and 22 assists. She plans to play at the University of New England.

Liberty Ladd, Falmouth senior midfielder: A finalist for Miss Maine Field Hockey, Ladd was a versatile, talented player in helping the Yachtsmen reach the Class A South semifinals. She was a standout on defense and often led rushes with pinpoint passing. She had two goals, two assists and had three defensive saves. She’ll play at MIT.

Kami Lambert, Cony senior midfielder: Lambert did just about everything for the Rams, scoring, setting up other players and playing stellar defense. A four-time KVAC all-star, she was especially effective on defensive corners, with 13 career saves. She also scored 31 goals and 22 assists in her career. She will play at Bates College.

Paige Laverriere, Biddeford senior forward: A dangerous player in the circle, Laverriere had 16 goals and 11 assists this year, and finished her career tied for the school record with 48 goals. She often used her speed and stickhandling to weave through defenses. She plans to play field hockey and lacrosse at Division II Assumption.

Autumn Littlefield, Messalonskee senior forward: A three-time All-State selection, Littlefield was a four-year starter. While primarily a forward, she was used wherever needed, often drifting into the midfield or the back line. She had 19 goals and nine assists as a senior, and 51 goals and 25 assists in her career. She’ll play at Boston College.

Emlyn Patry, York senior center midfielder: A four-year starter, she helped the Wildcats to four straight Class B South titles. Patry possesses great stick skills and a knack for finding open teammates in transition. She had three goals and eight assists this season, and will play at Bates.

Elizabeth York, Skowhegan senior back: A finalist for Miss Maine Field Hockey, York started every game for the Indians for four years. She began as a midfielder but moved to center back as a junior and excelled there, always marking the opponent’s best scorer. She scored 11 goals and 11 assists this year. She’ll play at Hofstra.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Caitlin Albert, Biddeford: In her fifth season as head coach of the Tigers’ program, Albert led them to an undefeated season and the Class A state championship – Biddeford’s first since 1990. Albert kept the Tigers focused all season as they played as the favorites and then made the necessary lineup adjustment in the tournament when she lost her starting center midfielder to an injury in the regional semifinals.

— Mike Lowe

