The cause of a fire that broke out in a Biddeford apartment building Sunday evening remains under investigation, but the Fire Department says no injuries were reported.
The fire was reported around 6 p.m. at 75 Saco Falls Way, which is part of a much larger apartment complex on the Saco River known as The Mill at Saco Falls.
According to the Fire Department, the fire started in a basement dumpster, which is where the complex stores its waste. The fire was quickly brought under control and damage to the building was minor.
The Mill at Saco Falls is a 166-year-old former textile mill building. The complex opened in November 2010. It includes one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
