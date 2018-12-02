Cole Anderson, Camden Hills senior: Anderson finished one stroke shy of becoming the first Class A player to win four state titles, shooting a 2-under 70 to finish second to Caleb Manuel of Mt. Ararat. A four-time All-State selection, Anderson signed a letter of intent to play at Florida State.

Manuel Barbachano, Thornton Academy freshman: A boarding student from Mexico, Barbachano was unbeaten as the Trojans’ No. 2 player with a 36.4 average in nine-hole matches, then posted the lowest score at both the SMAA qualifier and the team state championships (2-under 70).

Anthony Burnham, Scarborough senior: A three-time All-State selection and co-Class A champ as a junior, Burnham placed third this season with a 1-over 73 after shooting a 71 in the team championship. He averaged 36.6 shots in his regular-season matches.

Tom Higgins, Cheverus senior: Playing No. 1 or 2 for the Stags, Higgins averaged 37.5 strokes over nine holes, finished second in the SMAA qualifier and tied for fifth in the Class A individual tournament.

Austin Legge, Cape Elizabeth senior: Legge won his second straight Class B title by going 5 under over his final seven holes to finish with a 3-under 69. A two-time All-State selection, Legge also had the lowest Class B score at the team championship (72) and averaged 38.0 shots in his nine-hole matches.

Caleb Manuel, Mt. Ararat junior: Manuel, the Boys’ Golfer of the Year, led Mt. Ararat to the Class A team title with a round of 71, then won his first individual title with a 3-under 69 a week later. He was unbeaten in regular-season match play with a scoring average of 34.4.

Ethan Mason, Scarborough senior: The No. 2 player for the Class A runner-up team, Mason averaged 39.3 shots in the regular season and finished tied for fifth in the Class A tournament with a 76.

Armand Ouellette, Thornton Academy junior: A repeat All-State pick, Ouellette finished fourth in Class A with a 2-over 74 after shooting a 75 in the team competition for the third-place Trojans. As his team’s No. 1 player, he averaged 36.1 strokes.

Connor Paine, Erskine Academy senior: The Class B runner-up with an even-par 72, Paine was remarkably consistent all season. His nine-hole average was 38.0, with a low score of 37 and a high of 40. A four-time KVAC Class B all-star, he was the league’s player of the year for the second time.

Rachel Smith, Greely senior: The Girls’ Golfer of the Year, she won her first state title with a round of 78 to beat Leavitt freshman Ruby Haylock by three strokes. As Greely’s No. 1 player, Smith averaged 39 shots in the regular season. She signed a letter of intent to play at Merrimack.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Gerry Caron, Mt. Ararat: Caron directed the Eagles to a perfect season. After winning every regular-season match and the KVAC shootout, Mt. Ararat captured its first Class A team title, beating defending champion Scarborough by five strokes. The team also earned the MPA Sportsmanship Award, and the season was capped by Manuel’s individual title.

– Steve Craig

