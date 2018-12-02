Well, the people of Maine have spoken. Obviously, they can’t stand prosperity and will get their wish.

Under a Democratic governor and Legislature, I predict: Unemployment will rise, welfare rolls will dramatically increase and state debt will blossom. Kiss the surplus and rainy day fund goodbye! Hospitals will have to wait for the next Republican administration to get paid. Job-costing rules and regulations will be brought back. This is just a start!

Democrats were, are and always will be tax and spend, tax and spend. The more they hand out, the more votes they get. Hopefully they won’t come up with too many more dumb ideas.

On the plus side, Maine will regain the prestige of being in the top 10 in the country for welfare and taxes. RIP, Maine.

Craig Elliott

Bristol

