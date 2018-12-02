I would like to express my deepest thanks to the honest young man who found my purse by the roadside in Dayton on Nov. 17 and went to the trouble of delivering it to the Kennebunk Police Department.
This is my only way to communicate my gratitude to this gentleman. He gave me a great reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving. May the best be his in the future.
Claudia “Sandy” Berdeen
West Kennebunk
