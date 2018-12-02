OAKLAND, Calif. — Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes Sunday to join Peyton Manning and Tom Brady as the only QBs with 40 touchdowns through 12 games, and the Kansas City Chiefs won their first game since releasing star running back Kareem Hunt, 40-33 over the Oakland Raiders.

Spencer Ware replaced Hunt and scored on a direct snap on fourth-and-goal from the 1 in the third quarter. Mahomes did most of the rest of the damage against the Raiders (2-10) with his arm as Kansas City (10-2) kept its hold on the best record in the AFC.

He connected on two short touchdown passes to Travis Kelce in the first half, then found another tight end, Demetrius Harris, for a 13-yard TD pass late in the third quarter. That came one play after an apparent touchdown to Kelce was reversed by a replay review.

Mahomes finished 23 of 38 for 295 yards. Kelce had 12 catches for 168 yards, topping the 1,000-yard mark for the third straight season.

Derek Carr threw three TD passes for the Raiders, but Oakland lost three fumbles that led to three scores for the Chiefs and reached double-digit losses for the 12th time in 16 seasons.

DOLPHINS 21, BILLS 17: Jordan Phillips drew a costly penalty for taunting his former team, setting up Ryan Tannehill’s 13-yard scoring pass to Kenny Stills with nine minutes left that helped Miami (6-6) rally for a win against visiting Buffalo (4-8).

GIANTS 30, BEARS 27: Aldrick Rosas kicked a 44-yard field goal in overtime and New York (4-8) beat visiting Chicago (8-4), snapping the Bears’ five-game winning streak.

The Giants blew a 10-point lead in the final 1:13 of regulation. Chicago forced overtime by getting a 21-yard field goal by Cody Parkey and a 1-yard touchdown pass from halfback Tarik Cohen to Anthony Miller as time expired in the fourth quarter. The trick-play touchdown was set up by a recovered onside kick by Daniel Brown, after Giants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. did not dive for the loose ball.

RAMS 30, LIONS 16: Todd Gurley ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns to help Los Angeles (11-1) overcome a sputtering start at Detroit (4-8) and clinch the NFC West title for a second straight season.

CARDINALS 20, PACKERS 17: Zane Gonzalez kicked a 44-yard field goal with 1:41 left, and Mason Crosby missed a 49-yard attempt as time expired as visiting Arizona (3-9) stunned Green Bay (4-7-1).

SEAHAWKS 43, 49ERS 16: Russell Wilson threw three first-half touchdowns on just four completions and finished with four TD passes, Bobby Wagner added a 98-yard interception return, and Seattle (7-5) cruised to its ninth straight victory over visiting San Francisco (2-10).

TITANS 26, JETS 22: Marcus Mariota threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Corey Davis with 36 seconds left, and Tennessee (6-6) rallied from a 16-point deficit against visiting New York (3-9).

JAGUARS 6, COLTS 0: The Jaguars (4-8) delivered a dominant defensive performance as they ended a seven-game losing streak and snapped a five-game winning streak for visiting Indianapolis (6-6).

Jalen Ramsey made a game-ending tackle on Erik Swoope with 8 seconds remaining. Ramsey hit Swoope near the sideline at the end of a third-and-6 play at the Jacksonville 29, and the tight end seemed to land out of bounds. But an official ruled him in and kept the clock running. The Colts were out of timeouts and could only watch the clock wind down.

RAVENS 26, FALCONS 16: Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson ran for a touchdown in his first start on the road, and Baltimore’s defense turned in a dominating performance as the Ravens (7-5) held Atlanta to 131 yards to get their third straight win.

TEXANS 29, BROWNS 13: Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown pass, and the Houston (9-3) intercepted rookie Baker Mayfield three times, returning one for a score, to beat visiting Cleveland (4-7-1) and extend its franchise-record winning streak to nine games.

BUCCANEERS 24, PANTHERS 17: Jameis Winston threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns Tampa Bay (5-7) beat visiting Carolina (6-6) for its second straight win since Winston regained his starting job.

Winston threw TD passes of 3 yards to Adam Humphries and 13 to Chris Godwin in the first half, moving the No. 1 overall pick from the 2015 draft ahead of Josh Freeman as Tampa Bay’s career touchdown pass leader with 81.

Andrew Adams had three of Tampa Bay’s four interceptions off Cam Newton.

BRONCOS 24, BENGALS 10: Rookie Phillip Lindsay ran for a career-high 157 yards and a pair of touchdowns Denver (6-6) earned its third straight victory, at Cincinnati (5-7).

