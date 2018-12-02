WASHINGTON — Pontus Aberg scored twice in the third period, including the go-ahead goal with 5:05 remaining, and the Anaheim Ducks stopped Washington’s seven-game winning streak by rallying for a 6-5 victory over the Capitals on Sunday.

The Ducks trailed 5-1 in the second period but put together an impressive comeback to earn their fourth consecutive victory. Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and two assists, and Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist in the finale of a five-game trip.

It was Anaheim’s highest scoring game of the season.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Chandler Stephenson each had a goal and an assist for Washington, which chased Anaheim goalie John Gibson by scoring three times in the first 14 minutes.

JETS 4, RANGERS 3: Mark Scheifele started Winnipeg’s third-period comeback, then got the deciding goal in the shootout as Winnipeg rallied for a win at New York.

Jack Roslovic and Bryan Little also scored in the third as the Jets erased a 3-0 deficit.

Marc Staal had a goal and an assist, and Chris Kreider and Jesper Fast also scored for New York. Henrik Lundqvist made 39 saves through overtime as the Rangers lost for the fourth time in five games. New York also lost in a shootout for the first time in five tries this season.

SHARKS 3, CANADIENS 1: Martin Jones made 39 saves and San Jose won at Montreal, snapping a four-game skid.

Justin Braun, Brent Burns and Joe Pavelski scored to help San Jose improve to 13-10-5. Jones is 7-1-0 in his career against Montreal.

Jeff Petry scored for Montreal, and Carey Price made 26 saves.

FLAMES 3, BLACKHAWKS 2: Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and an assist as Calgary won at Chicago, which has dropped four straight.

AVALANCHE 2, RED WINGS 0: Semyon Varlamov made 24 saves for his 24th career shutout, and Colorado stretched its point streak to 11 games (9-0-2) with a win at Detroit.

NOTES

KINGS: Forward Ilya Kovalchuk will be sidelined for about four weeks after undergoing an ankle bursectomy.

The veteran Russian forward has five goals and nine assists in 25 games, but hasn’t scored in his last 11 games, and his role has shrunk in recent weeks.

