PHILADELPHIA — Jimmy Butler continued his run as Philadelphia’s stretch-run shooter, scoring 13 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter Sunday night to lead the 76ers to a 103-95 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Butler hit winning shots against Charlotte and Brooklyn in eight days to quickly earn a reputation as Philly’s newest sharp shooter. Against a Memphis team trying to steal one on the road, Butler hit big buckets in the waning moments.

Butler didn’t need the final-minute theatrics to win this one, but he proved his worth in the fourth.

“That’s what the team needs me to do late, close out a couple of games,” Butler said. “It didn’t come down to the buzzer-beater thing. I think all in all in the fourth quarter, I scored a few points.”

HEAT 102, JAZZ 100: Dwyane Wade made a pair of free throws with 3.2 seconds left for what became the winning scores, and Miami rallied from down 19 early at home.

Hassan Whiteside scored 23 points and grabbed 20 rebounds for Miami, which got 16 points apiece from Josh Richardson and Kelly Olynyk, and 15 from Wade.

PELICANS 119, HORNETS 109: Anthony Davis had 36 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists, and New Orleans won at Charlotte, North Carolina.

Jrue Holiday added 19 points and eight assists for the Pelicans, who won for only the second time in seven games. New Orleans led by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter and was never challenged in the second half.

SPURS 131, TRAIL BLAZERS 118: DeMar DeRozan had a season-high 36 points and San Antonio overcame a 37-point game by Damian Lillard, rebounding from a pair of lopsided losses to win at home.

LAKERS 120, SUNS 96: Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points and LeBron James had 22 before both sat out the fourth quarter of Los Angeles’ third home victory in four days.

Brandon Ingram scored 15 points, and JaVale McGee had 14 for the Lakers.

MAVERICKS 114, CLIPPERS 110: Harrison Barnes scored 30 points and Dorian Finney-Smith tipped in a rebound with 35 seconds remaining to give Dallas the lead for good at home.

NOTES

WARRIORS: Center Damian Jones is sidelined indefinitely with a torn left pectoral muscle.

Share

< Previous

Next >