HIGH SCHOOLS

Maliea Kelso of Skowhegan was named Sunday as Miss Maine Field Hockey, awarded to the state’s top player by the Maine Field Hockey Association.

Kelso, who led Skowhegan to a berth in the Class A state championship game, had 16 goals and 15 assists this season. She finished her career with 77 goals and 53 assists and will play at Northeastern.

The other finalists were Alexa Koenig of Freeport, Liberty Ladd of Falmouth, Madisyn Hartley of Maine Central Institute and Kelso’s teammate, Elizabeth York.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Mikaela Shiffrin captured her first super-G victory, at Lake Louise, Alberta, to give her a win in all five major disciplines.

Shiffrin completed her run in a time of 1 minute, 19.41 seconds to hold off Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway by 0.77 seconds. Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany finished third.

• Stefan Luitz of Germany used a powerful finish to capture a giant slalom at Beaver Creek, Colorado, ending Austrian standout Marcel Hirscher’s five-race winning streak in the discipline.

BASKETBALL

WORLD CUP: The U.S. rallied late to beat Uruguay 78-70 at Montevideo, Uruguay, a win that clinches a spot in next year’s event in China.

GOLF

PGA: Jon Rahm closed with a 7-under 65 for a four-shot victory in the Hero World Challenge at Nassau, Bahamas.

Starting the final round in a three-way tie with Tony Finau and Henrik Stenson, Rahm took the lead when Finau made bogey on the par-3 eighth hole, and never trailed again.

EUROPEAN: Cameron Smith shot a final-round 70 to retain his Australian PGA title with a two-stroke victory over Marc Leishman at Gold Coast, Australia.

BOXING

FIGHTER STABLE: Adonis Stevenson, 41, of Canada, was upgraded from critical to stable condition and remains in an induced coma after being knocked out Saturday night in his light heavyweight title fight.

Oleksandr Gvozdyk stopped Stevenson at 2:49 of the 11th round to take his World Boxing Council title.

HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE: Deontay Wilder (40-1-1) and Tyson Fury (27-0-1) fought to a split draw Saturday night at Los Angeles, with Wilder retaining his WBC title after knocking down his British challenger twice.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal scored three goals in the second half at home to come from behind and beat Tottenham 4-2 in a dramatic north London rivalry that saw clashes between players, fans lighting flares and throwing projectiles onto the field, two penalties and a red card.

Arsenal extended its unbeaten run to 19 games.

ADAMS MOVING: United States midfielder Tyler Adams, 19, is joining Leipzig of the German League from the New York Red Bulls of MLS.

COLLEGE

FOOTBALL: Bill Snyder, 79, is retiring as the Kansas State coach, ending his three-decade relationship with the program that included 27 years on the sideline.

Snyder decided to step away a day after the Wildcats finished a 5-7 season with a disheartening loss to Iowa State that eliminated them from bowl eligibility.

• Akron fired Coach Terry Bowden after seven seasons, a day after the Zips were beaten 28-3 by South Carolina to finish 4-8.

• Michigan assistant Jim McElwain was named the Central Michigan coach.

– Staff and wire service report

Share

< Previous