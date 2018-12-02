Maiya Carlson, Gorham senior outside hitter: Carlson amassed 82 kills and 77 digs as she led her team to an undefeated regular season and its first appearance in the Class A state championship match.

Megan Connelly, Cape Elizabeth senior outside hitter: Connelly had 100 kills, 85 digs and 30 aces during the Capers’ run to the Class B state championship game. Opposing coaches called her the dominant force for the Capers.

Annika Hester, Falmouth sophomore outside hitter: Hester finished with 312 kills and 58 aces, and her combination of power and the ability to mix in well-placed tips that evaded blockers put her in a class of her own.

Evelyn Kitchen, Gorham senior middle hitter: Kitchen recorded 64 kills for the Rams, even though some opponents double-teamed her.

Evelyn Lukis, Yarmouth sophomore middle hitter: Lukis led the Class B state champion with 145 kills, and added 61 aces, 52 digs and 31 blocks. One opposing coach said, “She put on a clinic against us.”

Grace Martin, Biddeford senior outside hitter: Martin collected 352 kills, 30 blocks and 135 digs, and had a 95 percent serving percentage. She was one of the state’s most accurate hitters, leading the Tigers to the Class A semifinals.

Dominique Moran, Yarmouth senior setter: Moran had 330 assists, 78 aces and 58 digs, and also led Yarmouth in service points with 188. Coaches say a big reason Yarmouth’s powerful hitters were effective was because of Moran’s sets.

Katie Phillips, Falmouth sophomore setter: Phillips amassed 102 kills, 260 assists and 40 aces. She alternated between setter duties and hitting.

Morgan Selby, Greely senior outside hitter: Even though the Rangers ended the season 5-10, most coaches called Selby one of the state’s best players. She totaled 71 digs, 124 assists and 85 kills.

Shaelyn Thornton, Scarborough sophomore outside hitter: Thornton led her team to the Class A semifinals with smart hitting and timely kills. She finished with 82 kills and 113 digs.

Julia Torre, Cape Elizabeth sophomore defensive specialist: Torre led the Capers with 120 digs and had 50 aces. She was instrumental in Cape Elizabeth’s comeback from a two-set deficit against Yarmouth in the Class B final before Yarmouth prevailed in five sets.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Emma Tirrell, Gorham: In just her second year as head coach – on a team she started coaching for as a college credit – Tirrell led the Rams to an undefeated regular season and their first appearance in the Class A state championship match. Gorham lost only eight sets all season.

– Deirdre Fleming

