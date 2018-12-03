After more than a quarter century of Christmas tree displays, officials at Good Will-Hinckley have decided to pull the plug on the annual Festival of Trees.

In its place this year will be Good Will-Hinckley’s Holiday Magic, two days of activities in the same Prescott Building where the festival took place – the brick building with the clock tower on the charitable organization’s campus off U.S. Route 201 in the Hinckley section of Fairfield.

Rob Moody, who became Good Will-Hinckley’s president and executive director in July, said the decision was made before he took over, and he supports it.

“The thought was after 25 years, it was time for a change and the board supported having a gala in the fall and a free event over a weekend closer to the holidays,” he said. “We’re proud of the 25-year run that the Festival of Trees had and hope to be able to have a successful holiday celebration on Dec. 14 and 15 that is completely free with no sponsorship and open to all in the community who would like to attend.”

Michelle Theriault, Good Will-Hinckley development coordinator, said in October the school held a successful Fall Gala, which is now the organization’s annual fundraising event.

Ken Coville, Good Will-Hinckley’s former president, said in 2017 that the Festival of Trees tradition at Good Will-Hinckley had started 27 years earlier when Ann Marden, wife of Superior Court Justice Donald H. Marden, a Good Will-Hinckley board member, came up with the idea in 1991.

The weeklong Festival of Trees displayed about two dozen artificial Christmas trees decorated in a variety of themes, and two seats on stage for Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. There was entertainment during the evening hours throughout the week of the festival.

This year, Holiday Magic gets underway on Dec. 14, when the Bell Ringers are scheduled to perform at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and seating is limited.

The following day, festivities are scheduled for 9 a.m.-3 p.m., with Santa on hand for visits all day inside Prescott Hall. There will be cookie decorating, wooden craft kits and face painting while supplies last.

Horse-drawn wagon rides will be offered, weather permitting, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The Triple C Dance Team will perform at 11 a.m. and the Kennebec Chordsmen will sing at 2 p.m.

