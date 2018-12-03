DETROIT — Steven Adams scored 21 points, Russell Westbrook added 18 and the Oklahoma City Thunder ended the Detroit Pistons’ five-game winning streak with a 110-83 victory Monday night.

Paul George added 17 points for the Thunder, who are 15-3 since losing their first four games.

Blake Griffin led Detroit with 20 points.

Detroit came into the game having won six straight at home, including the first five games on its current homestand, but fell six points short of its previous season low.

WARRIORS 128, HAWKS 111: Stephen Curry scored 30 points, Kevin Durant had 28 and Klay Thompson chipped in with 27 as Golden State won in Atlanta, snapping a six-game losing streak on the road.

NUGGETS 106, RAPTORS 103: Nikola Jokic capped a triple-double with three free throws in the final seven seconds, Kyle Lowry missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer and Denver overcame an injury to leading scorer Gary Harris to win at Toronto.

CAVALIERS 99, NETS 97: Jordan Clarkson had 20 points and 11 rebounds, newcomer Alec Burks threw down a two-handed dunk with 3.2 seconds left in regulation, and Cleveland avoided a fourth-quarter collapse and won at New York.

TIMBERWOLVES 103, ROCKETS 91: Karl-Anthony Towns helped erase a 14-point halftime deficit to lift host Minnesota over Houston.

WIZARDS 110, KNICKS 107: Bradley Beal scored 27 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. had 21 off the bench and Washington won in New York.

