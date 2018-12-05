SKOWHEGAN — Central Maine Power Co. rolled out some high profile help Wednesday before Somerset County commissioners, who heard from supporters of the company’s proposed 145-mile-long power line through Maine that would connect hydropower from Quebec to Massachusetts.

From Peter Vigue, president of Cianbro Corp., to outdoor recreation business owners and a local selectman who read a letter from Maine Turnpike Authority Executive Director Peter Mills, more than a dozen people spoke in favor of the New England Clean Energy Connect.

Ben Dudley, left center, director of Mainers for Clean Jobs, listens to comments made to Somerset County commissioners Wednesday about the pros and cons of the proposed CMP power line through parts of Somerset County. Staff photo by Michael G. Seamans Paul Frederic, who holds a doctorate in geography at the University of Maine at Farmington, talks Wednesday about the merits of the proposed 145-mile CMP power line through parts of Franklin and Somerset counties before Somerset County commissioners. Staff photo by Michael G. Seamans

The project would provide clean air, jobs, property tax benefits and a stable, reliable supply of electrical power for Maine and New England without reliance on natural gas, oil or wind power, they said.

“Those that know me know I am focused on the future of this state,” said Vigue, whose company employs 1,500 people, 277 of them from Somerset County. “Oil-fired and nuclear plants are going off line. We have to ask ourselves what’s next.”

Larry Carrier, a business owner in Jackman, and Russell Walters, president of Northern Outdoors in West Forks, said they support the project for the promise of permanent trails along the corridor for snowmobiling, biking and hiking.

CMP says the $1 billion project would reduce what Maine ratepayers pay for electricity by $40 million a year for the next 20 years. They claim the project would bring cleaner air, with Maine’s carbon emissions reduced by nearly 265,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, the equivalent of removing 57,000 cars from Maine roads.

CMP also claims that the project would bring 1,700 construction jobs to northern Maine for the next four years, with a peak of 3,500 jobs during construction.

The transmission line would provide 1,200 megawatts to power roughly 1 million homes in Massachusetts. While its $950 million budget would be funded by Massachusetts electricity customers, the 145-mile-long infrastructure – plus updates to an existing 50-mile line – would run through 38 communities in Somerset, Franklin and Androscoggin counties.

Project opponents, a 4,000-member group called Say No to NECEC, describe the line “as wide as the New Jersey Turnpike,” crossing under the Kennebec River Gorge, across the Appalachian Trail, 263 wetlands, 115 streams, 12 inland waterfowl and wading bird habitat areas, as well as brook trout streams and deer wintering yards.

The Natural Resources Council of Maine opposes the project, noting that the transmission line would not reduce carbon pollution and therefore would have no benefit for climate change. Instead, the line would redirect existing generation and enable Hydro-Québec to profit from “green-washing” dirty, fossil-fuel power.

Paul Frederic, a Starks selectman whose family has worked the land there since 1795, read a letter of support for the project from Peter Mills, brother of Gov.-elect Janet Mills. Frederic said Somerset County is one of the poorest in Maine and towns along the corridor would benefit from the added tax base.

He said the broadband internet access that would come with the transmission lines also would be a boost to children who can not even do their homework now because of bad internet connections.

“We like Massachusetts money dollar by dollar,” he said. “But we really like it a billion dollars at a time.”

Newell Graf, of Skowhegan, the commission chairman, said the board already had heard from opponents of the project, so they were not invited to speak Wednesday during the regular session. Some opponents did speak at the end of the meeting, however.

Graf said the panel will make its decision on the project at its next meeting, scheduled for Dec. 19.

The project still needs several state and municipal permits as well as approval from the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Aviation Administration before construction can begin.

CMP has estimated the permitting process will be complete by 2019 and construction, if the project is approved, completed by 2022.

