PROSPECT – A Maine man has been sentenced to serve over three years in prison in connection with a 2016 crash that killed two people.

Adam Littlefield, 33, of Winterport, pleaded no contest Monday to multiple charges, while more serious charges, including manslaughter, were dropped last month due to insufficient evidence.

The Bangor Daily News reported that prosecutors said Littlefield, 59-year-old John Moriarty and 35-year-old Brad Pomeroy were all involved in a crash in 2016 in Prospect.

Pomeroy and Moriarty died in the crash while Littlefield survived. He was sentenced to 3½ years on a charge of operating a vehicle after license revocation, with other sentences being served concurrently.

Efforts to reach Littlefield’s attorney were not immediately successful Tuesday.

