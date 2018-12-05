HOCKEY

James Henry scored twice in a span of 1:59 early in the second period to lead the Adirondack Thunder to a 3-2 win over the Maine Mariners Wednesday night at Glens Falls, New York.

Brycen Martin gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead at 10:47 of the first, before Peter MacArthur tied for the game with 2:41 left in the period.

Terrence Wallin had a goal midway through the third period for Maine to cut the margin to a goal.

Connor LaCouvee stopped 40 shots for the Mariners, who are 3-7 on the road.

NHL: The New York Rangers are the NHL’s most valuable franchise for a fourth consecutive year, according to Forbes.

The Rangers top the annual list of franchise valuations at $1.55 billion, up 3 percent from last year.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are second at $1.35 billion, and the Montreal Canadiens third at $1.3 billion.

Original Six clubs make up the top five, with the Chicago Blackhawks fourth at $1.05 billion and the Boston Bruins fifth at $925 million.

HIGH SCHOOLS

GIRLS’ HOCKEY: Avery Lutrzykowski scored three consecutive goals, two in the second period, to give visiting St. Dominic (1-1) a two-goal lead in its 5-2 win over Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (2-2).

Sophia Venditti opened the scoring 2:22 into the first period for Cape Elizabeth and added a second goal early in the third to cut the deficit to 3-2. Lucy Frenette and Taryn Cloutier rounded out the scoring for St. Dominic.

Katherine Blackburn stopped 25 shots for the Capers, and Maddie Boulet made 33 saves for the Saints.

PREP SCHOOLS

GIRLS’ HOCKEY: Kylie Rogers, with assists from Courtney Swenson and Beth Goodrich, scored four minutes into the game as North Yarmouth Academy won its home opener with a 3-0 shutout of Kents Hill (0-3).

Rylie McIntyre scored an unassisted short-handed goal seven minutes into the third period, and Kimi Hurer converted a Rogers assist with a minute left to play.

SOCCER

MLS: Josef Martinez claimed the MVP award from Major League Soccer after shattering the record for goals in a season and leading Atlanta United to the championship game.

Martinez already earned the Golden Boot for scoring 31 goals in 34 games this season, breaking the mark of 27 shared by Roy Lassiter, Chris Wondolowski and Bradley Wright-Phillips.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Former NBA player and coach Derek Fisher was hired to coach the Los Angeles Sparks, five days after longtime WNBA coach Brian Agler resigned.

MOTORSPORTS

TRUCKS: Brett Moffitt needs a job for next season to defend his NASCAR Truck Series championship.

Hattori Racing Enterprises informed Moffitt it will hire a driver who can bring funding to the team next season. Team owner Shige Hattori had sponsorship woes that threatened to shut his team down at various points during the season.

