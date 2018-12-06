Emily Archibald, Kennebunk sophomore forward: The 6-foot Archibald led the Rams last year in scoring (12.9 points), rebounds (14.1, tops in the SMAA), assists (3.3), steals (2.7) and blocked shots (3.6). She hit 56 percent of her shots and is hard to defend inside or outside.

Faith Blethen, Boothbay Region senior guard: The 6-foot-1 Blethen is one of the state’s top all-around players. Last year, she averaged 15.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.1 steals and 4.5 assists. She has signed to play at George Washington.

Anna DeWolfe, Greely senior point guard: A three-time Maine Sunday Telegram All-State selection, DeWolfe averaged 22.9 points, 4.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 steals in leading the Rangers to the Class A state title. She is headed to Fordham University.

Mackenzie Holmes, Gorham senior center: Regarded as the top inside player in the state, the 6-foot-2 Holmes averaged 21.1 points, 13.3 rebounds and 5.1 blocked shots in leading the Rams to a third straight Class AA state final. Holmes will play next at Indiana University.

Nina Howe, York junior guard: A starter since her freshman year, Howe dictates much of what happens with her team. She’ll play a little more on the wing instead of the point. She averaged 13.7 points and 3.8 steals last season while hitting 30 3-pointers.

Bri Jordan, Gray-New Gloucester senior guard: A four-year starter, Jordan has been one of the top players in the Patriots’ run of success, which includes two Class B South titles and a state championship. She averaged 10.7 points last year and provided a steadying influence at both ends of the court.

Charlotte MacMillan, Brunswick senior guard: A returning Telegram All-State selection, MacMillan is an exceptional defender who is also capable of taking over a game offensively. She averaged 14.8 points and 4.9 steals last year. She has started every game since her freshman season.

Grace Martin, Biddeford senior guard: The 6-foot-1 Martin led the SMAA in scoring with 23.7 points per game while pulling down 11.2 rebounds. She has a nice mid-range jumper to go along with a hard-to-stop drive. She will attend Harvard.

McKenzy Ouellette, Massabesic senior guard: Capable of playing the point or on the wing, Ouellette is one of the most dangerous players in the SMAA. She averaged 18.3 points, 2.7 assists and 2.6 steals last season. She will play at St. Anselm.

Maggie Whitmore, South Portland junior guard/forward: A tough matchup because of her size (5-11) and athletic ability, the versatile Whitmore sometimes plays the point. She averaged 13.4 points and 7.2 rebounds last year.

