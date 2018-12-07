CLASS A NORTH

CHEVERUS

Coach: Ryan Soucie, fourth year

Last season: 6-13, lost in regional quarterfinal

Returning starters: 3

Impact players: Matt Duchaine, sr., G; Pat Foster, sr., G; Owen Burke, sr. G

Outlook: The 6-4 Duchaine (10.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg) and Burke (out with an injury) are double-figure scorers. The Stags need good play from multi-faceted junior forward Nick Galli and sophomore point guard Nolan Sanborn and consistent effort and execution to reach their goal of hosting a regional quarterfinal.

DEERING

Coach: Todd Wing, sixth year

Last season: 8-11, lost in regional quarterfinal

Returning starters: 2

Impact players: Ben Onek, sr., F; Darryl Germain, jr., PG; Cole Martinson, jr., G; Manny Biacho, jr., G/F; Loki Anda, jr., F

Outlook: Onek (20.1 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 30 3-pointers) nearly doubled his scoring average last season and is drawing interest from several colleges, including Maine. He and three-year varsity guard Germain (12.2 ppg) are the two returning starters, but several Rams have varsity experience for a team looking to compete at the top of AA North.

PORTLAND

Coach: Joe Russo, 29th year

Last season: 18-2, lost in regional semifinal

Returning starters: 2

Impact players: Trey Ballew, sr., C; Pedro Fonseca, sr., G/F; Simon Chadbourne, sr., G

Outlook: The onus falls on proven vets Ballew (9.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg), Fonseca (6.1 ppg, 6.4 rpg) and Chadbourne (10.8 ppg, 51 percent behind arc) now that Player of the Year Terion Moss is at the University of Maine. Westbrook transfer Jeremiah Alado (10.1 ppg) and captain Lewis Gaddas will help Portland remain a contender.

WINDHAM

Coach: Chad Pulkkinen, fourth year

Last season: 15-6, lost in regional final

Returning starters: 2

Impact players: Andrew Wing, sr., G; Dierhow Bol, sr., C

Outlook: Windham must replace its four-year backcourt of All-State point guard Nick Curtis and top shooter Mike Gilman. But Windham has size in Bol, a 6-7 defensive stopper, 6-3 junior point guard Eric Weisser, 6-5 forward Cameron Brown and sturdy power forward Chris Naylor. Junior center Braedan McCrillis and junior guard Ivan Kaffel are also key pieces.

CLASS AA SOUTH

BONNY EAGLE

Coach: John Trull, first season

Last season: 7-13, lost in regional semifinal

Returning starters: 2

Impact players: Zach Maturo, jr., G; Will Hendrix, sr., C; Cam Gardner, jr., G; Jacob Humphrey, so., G

Outlook: Trull, the son of former Old Orchard Beach coach/AD Jack Trull, was an assistant for three years. Maturo (16.1 ppg, 3.3 assists) and inside threat Hendrix (8.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg) give the Scots a strong 1-2 punch. Gardner and Humphrey are ready for bigger roles for a team looking to continue an upward trend.

GORHAM

Coach: Mark Karter, sixth year

Last season: 7-12, lost in regional quarterfinal

Returning starters: 3

Impact players: Tyler Haines, sr., F; Tom Nelson, sr., F; Nick Strout, jr., G; Jordan Bretton, jr., G

Outlook: Opposing coaches think the Rams are ready to step up in what is expected to be a more balanced region. Gorham has a deep cast of versatile shooters, led by Haines, Bretton and sophomore guards Bode Meader and Grant Nadeau. Getting more production from its bigs, like 6-6 senior Ryan Reno, and tighter defense could determine the team’s rate of improvement.

MASSABESIC

Coach: Zach Blodgett, first season

Last season: 5-14, lost in regional quarterfinal

Returning starters: N/A

Impact players: Owen Roberts, jr., G; Ethan Roy, jr., F; Trevor Beals, so., F; Luke Greenleaf, so., G

Outlook: First-time head coach Blodgett, 25, graduated from St. Joseph’s College, where he was a four-year player. He likes his team’s size, rebounders, and, he believes, its ability to shut down opponents. Roy averaged 6.3 points and 8.2 rebounds last season, while Roberts and Beals also saw significant time.

NOBLE

Coach: Kevin Jackson, fourth year

Last season: 1-18, lost in regional quarterfinal

Returning starters: 4

Impact players: Garrett Brown, jr., G/F; Tyler Oliver, sr., G; Rian Sullivan, sr., F

Outlook: Noble was last in scoring (36 points per game) and defense (66.3 allowed) last season in the SMAA. Brown (8.0 ppg, team-high 3.1 rpg) and point guard Oliver (9.1 ppg) are the leading returning scorers. Junior guards Adam Boucher and Kyle Kennedy return with experience, and sophomore forward Tyreek Rose could help with rebounding and hustle.

SANFORD

Coach: Ryan Martin, second year

Last season: 6-13, lost in regional quarterfinal

Returning starters: 5

Impact players: Leyton Bickford, jr., F; Mat Romano, sr., F; CJ Lantagne, sr., G

Outlook: The Spartans improved last season behind the 6-5 Bickford’s 14.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Romano (6.4 ppg), Lantagne (6.4 ppg), and guards Carson Bickford, Miles Hilton, Ethan Shain and John Garnsey have starting experience. Improving defensively and with shot selection are Sanford’s focus points.

SCARBOROUGH

Coach: Phil Conley, third year

Last season: 17-5, lost in state final

Returning starters: 2

Impact players: Nick Fiorillo, sr., F; Brian Austin, jr., G; Paul Kirk, sr., F; Tyler Gobeil, sr., G

Outlook: Fiorillo, a 6-7 inside-out scoring threat (19.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg), is one of the state’s top players. Look for in-season improvement, as Kirk, Austin (8.8 ppg), and Gobeil adjust to expanded roles, while freshmen Rowan MacDonald (6-2 guard) and Jack Simonton (6-5 center) and junior guard Luke Stovall (formerly at Cheverus) gain experience.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Coach: Kevin Millington, fourth year

Last season: 15-6, lost in regional final

Returning starters: 1

Impact players: Scott Lewis, sr., F; Jacob Milton, sr., G/F; Tyree Bitjoka, sr., G; Logan Doucette, sr., F; David Fiorini, sr., G

Outlook: South Portland’s 17-player varsity roster is “off the charts athletically,” said Millington. Expect the 6-7 Lewis to step into a bigger role as a scorer. The six-man junior class includes two potential scorers coming back from injury – 6-1 guard Pamba Pamba and 6-3 Geremi Baez. Defining roles is important for the one of the top AA teams.

THORNTON ACADEMY

Coach: Bob Davies, 16th year

Last season: 9-11, lost in regional semifinal

Returning starters: 3

Impact players: Payton Jones, so., G; Anthony Bracamonte, sr., G; Will Chapman, sr., C

Outlook: The Trojans are expected to be among the South’s best teams, behind smooth sophomore Jones (10.1 ppg) and playmaker Bracamonte (4.7 assists per game). Chapman can score inside and rebound. Junior Jack Pyzynski, an expected starter, is out after an injury in a preseason scrimmage, but Thornton does have good depth.

CAMDEN HILLS

Coach: Jeff Hart, 37th year

Last season: 11-8, lost in regional quarterfinal

Returning starters: 2

Impact players: Michael McGeady, sr., G; Michael Kremin, sr., G; Ionut Lodge, sr., G; Jon Runnion-Bareford, jr., G; Jeremy Fraser, so., F

Outlook: McGeady and Kremin have starting experience. They and the other veteran guards need to run the show and play well at both ends, said Hart. Camden is not particularly big but does have good depth, so the emphasis will be on trying to create tempo with transition offense and aggressive defense.

MEDOMAK VALLEY

Coach: Nick DePatsy, 12th year

Last season: 13-8, lost in regional final

Returning starters: 3

Impact players: Gabe Allaire, jr., F; Ryan Creamer, sr., G; Alec Coughlin, sr., F

Outlook: The 6-3 Allaire (team-high 11.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg) plays hard at both ends. Creamer and 6-5 Coughlin, key in playoff wins, have improved. Seniors Chris Bowman and Nathan Emerson and sophomores Ethan Reed and Brandon Starr add depth needed to challenge defending regional champ Hampden, Cony and Erskine Academy.

CLASS A SOUTH

BIDDEFORD

Coach: Justin Tardif, sixth year

Last season: 16-4, lost in regional semifinal

Returning starters: 2

Impact players: Carter Edgerton, sr., PG; Cody Saucier, sr., F

Outlook: Coming off their best regular season since 1965-66, the Tigers will start three sophomores: guards Scott Kelly and Ashton Browell and forward Alex McAlevey. Setting the tone will be the heady Edgerton (7.3 ppg, 5.7 apg) and Saucier (team-high 12.6 ppg), who plays bigger than his 6-0 size. Rebounding and half-court defense will be crucial to success.

BRUNSWICK

Coach: Todd Hanson, 23rd year

Last season: 12-7, lost in regional quarterfinal

Returning starters: 2

Impact players: Noah Cox, sr., G; Sam Sharpe, sr., F; Finn Mitchell, sr., F; Cam Dunton, sr., C

Outlook: Cox led the Dragons in scoring last season. Sharpe, expected back soon from a knee injury, is another scoring threat. Brunswick should defend well, with Sharpe, Mitchell, Dunton and sophomore guard Evan Kilfoil all 6-3 or bigger. Tony Cilea and Noah Goddard are competing at point guard.

FALMOUTH

Coach: Dave Halligan, 32nd year

Last season: 10-10, lost in regional semifinal

Returning starters: 2

Impact players: Nik Hester, sr., F; Michael Simonds, jr., G; Sam Manganello, sr., G/F; Nicco Pitre, so., G

Outlook: Technically, Hester (8.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg) and Manganello (12.1 ppg) are the only returning starters. But Simonds, one of the top players in the area, missed 2017-18 because of an injury, and Pitre played big minutes off the bench in the playoffs. Brady Douglas and 6-5 Doug Cooke add a physical presence.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY

Coach: Sedge Saunders, 21st year

Last season: 9-11, lost in regional quarterfinal

Returning starters: 2

Impact players: Tucker Buzzell, sr., F; Oscar Saunders, sr., G

Outlook: The Raiders lost key players to graduation, but Buzzell, a strong 6-footer, and Saunders are both four-year varsity players. The goal is to get past the preliminary round and return to the quarterfinals at the Portland Expo. For that to happen, role players need to be ready to compete on a nightly basis.

GREELY

Coach: Travis Seaver, seventh year

Last season: 22-0, won state championship

Returning starters: 3

Impact players: Zach Brown, sr., G; Andrew Storey, sr., F; Logan Bagshaw, jr., G; Mike Coppersmith, sr., G/F

Outlook: Winners of 44 straight games, the Rangers are capable of winning a third straight Class A title. All-State selection Brown fills up the stat sheet. The 6-6 Storey (9 ppg) continues to improve, and Bagshaw (12 ppg) made 52 3-pointers last season. Look for Coppersmith, a tough all-around player, to emerge after an injury-plagued junior season.

KENNEBUNK

Coach: David Leal, first season

Last season: 11-8, lost in regional quarterfinal

Returning starters: 5

Impact players: Cam Lovejoy, sr., F; Zack Sullivan, sr., F; Tripp Bush, sr., PG; Max Murray, jr., F; Kyle Pasieniuk, jr., G/F

Outlook: Leal, who played at USM and was a head coach in Massachusetts and at Berwick Academy, inherits a veteran club with title aspirations. Lovejoy (15.7 ppg, 42 3-pointers), Murray (13.4 ppg), Sullivan (10.3 ppg) and Pasieniuk (9.4 ppg) are all capable scorers. Leal wants Kennebunk to push the tempo at both ends, create more shots and cut down on turnovers.

LINCOLN ACADEMY

Coach: Ryan Ball, fifth year

Last season: 1-17

Returning starters: 2

Impact players: Joel Hatch, sr., C; Bryce York, sr., PG

Outlook: A tough schedule and a young roster that includes four freshmen could make it tough sledding for the Eagles, who are still adjusting to moving up to Class A last season. Hatch and York are the returning starters. Small forward Joseph Giberson, a junior, should help defensively and on the glass.

MARSHWOOD

Coach: Bobby Pratt, first season

Last season: 6-13, lost in preliminary round

Returning starters: 4

Impact players: Ian Bryant, sr., G; Sam Aiguier, sr., G; Kye Williams, sr., G; Cullen Casey, jr., F; Justin Bryant, jr., F

Outlook: The Hawks’ strength is shooting. But with the exception of athletic 6-4 football lineman Drew Gregor, the team lacks height. Pratt, a 2006 Marshwood grad and middle school teacher, has been in the hoop program for six years. He’s focused on his team improving throughout the season, with attention to defense.

MORSE

Coach: Tom Maines, first season

Last season: 2-16

Returning starters: 1

Impact players: Tom Warren, sr., G/F

Outlook: Maines returns to Morse, where he coached from 1981-93, including three straight Class A titles from 1987-89. He’s relying on senior captains Warren, point guard Caleb Jackson and Arius Eich to set his trademark full-court press and help promising freshmen Gabe Aucoin (6-3) and Josh Ter Mors and 6-2 sophomore center Boden Gould develop.

MT. ARARAT

Coach: David Dubreuil, first season

Last season: 7-11

Returning starters: 3

Impact players: Jared Balser, sr., C; Austin Damon, sr., F; Max Spelke, sr., PG

Outlook: Dubreuil, a 13-year assistant in the program, is Mt. Ararat’s third varsity coach in three seasons. Balser, a 6-8 scorer, is one of six seniors. With their leadership and good depth, Dubreuil expects to make the playoffs. Seniors Will Kavanaugh and Nate Taylor and juniors Caleb Manuel and James Singleton are among the key contributors.

WESTBROOK

Coach: Dan LeGage, fourth year

Last season: 14-7, lost in regional final

Returning starters: 1

Impact players: Mike Connolly, jr., F; Tyler Hethcoat, fr., G; Braiden Pierce, fr., G

Outlook: Losing Zac Manoogian was going to be tough enough for Westbrook. Then, second-leading scorer Jeremiah Alado transferred to Portland. Senior Abier Manyiel is the lone returning starter for a young, inexperienced team with a goal of making the playoffs.

YORK

Coach: Paul Marquis, second year

Last season: 11-8, lost in regional quarterfinal

Returning starters: 3

Impact players: Chris Cummins, sr., G; Brady Cummins, so., G; Riley Linn, jr., G; Will MacDonald, jr., F

Outlook: The Wildcats have good length and depth and are a potential darkhorse contender. Chris Cummins is coming off an all-conference season, and the 6-4 Brady Cummins can slash to the rim or shoot from outside. Linn and MacDonald can also score off the dribble for a team that returns seven players with signficant varsity experience.

CLASS B NORTH

OCEANSIDE

Coach: Matt Breen, 15th year

Last season: 13-6, lost in regional quarterfinal

Returning starters: 3

Impact players: Cooper Wirkala, sr., G; Trevor Reed, sr., G; Jack Lombardo, sr., G; Amos Anderson, sr., F

Outlook: The 6-4 Wirkala heads a group of experienced guards. Oceanside has “decent” size, according to Breen, including 6-7 sophomore starting center Drew Daggett and Anderson, who is 6-4. Younger players will be stepping into signficant roles.

CLASS B SOUTH

CAPE ELIZABETH

Coach: Jim Ray, 25th year

Last season: 13-8, lost in regional final

Returning starters: 2

Impact players: Andrew Hartel, sr., C; Tanner Carpenter, sr., F

Outlook: Ray is looking for more consistency than what he’s seen in the preseason, going against Class AA powers. Hartel is a 6-9 presence inside. Carpenter, the other returning starter, can be a 3-point threat. They’ll be joined in the starting lineup by senior Matt Conley and promising sophomores Nate Mullen (point guard) and Quinn Morse.

FREEPORT

Coach: Bill Ridge, fourth year

Last season: 11-9, lost in regional quarterfinal

Returning starters: 2

Impact players: Toby Holt, sr., F; Eriksen Shea, sr., G

Outlook: In returning starters Holt (15.3 ppg) and Shea (12.9 ppg, 38 3-pointers), the Falcons have two of the top scoring threats in Class B South. Incoming players must step into big roles, but Ridge thinks his team’s speed and quickness can be an advantage, especially if the forwards can hold their own against bigger opponents.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER

Coach: Ryan Deschenes, sixth year

Last season: 12-8, lost in regional semifinal

Returning starters: 3

Impact players: John Martin, sr., G; Hunter Colby, sr., C; Ryan Lachance, sr., F; Zach Pomerleau, sr., G; Nick Pelletier, jr., G; Matt Johnson, jr., G

Outlook: The Patriots expect to be in the mix of what Deschenes considers a “wide-open Class B South.” They could be better than that. Martin (15.4 ppg, 5.3 assists) is one of the state’s top players, and the 6-5 Colby has the ability to be a top post scorer. Lachance (6-4), Pomerleau (6-3) and Johnson (6-5) provide good size.

LAKE REGION

Coach: John Mayo, fourth year

Last season: 7-11

Returning starters: 1

Impact players: Mark Mayo, sr., C; Dawson Smith, sr., F; Derek Langadas, sr., F; Isaac Holland, sr., F

Outlook: The Lakers have good post players in Mayo and Langadas, who score well around the basket. The team will need contributions from athletic sophomores Liam Grass and Evan Willey.

POLAND

Coach: Tyler Tracy, ninth year

Last season: 2-16

Returning starters: 1

Impact players: Tyler Tucci, sr., F; Noah Breton, jr., G; Isaiah Hill, so., G; Joe Ringuette, so., F; Zach Cote, sr., F; Jacob Hodgkin, sr., F

Outlook: Tucci, a 6-0 forward, is the only returnee who started every game last year, but Breton (5-8), Hill (5-9), Ringuette (6-1), Cote (6-2) and Hodgkin (6-4) started multiple games, and four others saw significant playing time. Tracy says he’s optimistic that the Knights can take a big step forward if they play with consistency on both ends.

SACOPEE VALLEY

Coach: Sam Bowers, first season

Last season: 1-16

Returning starters: 2

Impact players: Michael Murphy, sr., F; McGwire Sawyer, so., G; Sean Wedgewood, jr., G.

Outlook: The Hawks graduated five seniors but return their leading scorer in Murphy (10.2 ppg). Bowers believes he has a well-rounded roster with talent in each grade level, good shooting and ballhandling, and a willingness to work on defense.

WELLS

Coach: Troy Brown, 11th year

Last season: 15-7, lost in state final

Returning starters: 3

Impact players: Matt Sherburne, sr., G; Tyler Bridge, sr., F; Dylan Whitney, sr., G

Outlook: Wells has won two straight regional titles. Sherburne (14.8 ppg) is a top all-around player, Bridge is an inside force, and Matt Tufts and 6-2 junior Nate Chandler can be offensive weapons. Brown wants Wells to attack more on offense. Juniors Covy Dufort, Matt Ouellette and Payton MacKay add depth.

YARMOUTH

Coach: Jonas Allen, first season

Last season: 13-7, lost in regional semifinal

Returning starters: 4

Impact players: Ashanti Haywood, sr., F; Jonny Torres, sr., G; Noah Eckersley-Ray, sr., F; Aidan Hickey, jr., PG

Outlook: The Clippers don’t have the size they’ve boasted the past two seasons (though Jake Rogers is 6-5). But they do have seven seniors hungry to expunge the memory of disappointing playoff upsets. Allen, a former college assistant at Bates, is emphasizing team defense.

CLASS C SOUTH

BOOTHBAY

Coach: I.J. Pinkham, 42nd year

Last season: 15-6, lost in regional semifinal

Returning starters: 3

Impact players: Steve Reny, sr., G; Hunter Crocker, jr., F; Nicholas Morley, jr., F

Outlook: The Seahawks have good size for Class C, including forwards Crocker (6-3) and Morley (6-4). Pinkham thinks that should allow his team to clear rebounds and get moving in transition. Several players can score. Improved defense will determine if Boothbay is a contender.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY

Coach: Jason Knight, seventh year

Last season: 5-13

Returning starters: 3

Impact players: Te’Andre King, jr., F; Miles Chapman, sr., F; Chris Hamblett, so., G

Outlook: After having just nine players last season, NYA will have a full roster, but one that includes seven freshmen. As new players adjust and roles get established, the team will lean on the 6-4 King. He led the WMC in scoring (23.2 ppg) and rebounding (13.1). His ability to play both inside and on the perimeter should create problems.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH

Coach: Matt Regan, first year

Last season: 9-10, lost in preliminary round

Returning starters: 0

Impact players: Ryan Crockett, so., G; Zac LaPlante, so., F; Jaden Davies, so., G

Outlook: This is a very young team, with two seniors, nine sophomores and a freshman. Regan, whose father John coached this team for 21 years, says he has an athletic team that has shown a willingness to work hard, but the Seagulls will have to overcome their lack of experience.

TRAIP ACADEMY

Coach: Ed Szczepanik, first season

Last season: 10-10, lost in regional quarterfinal

Returning starters: 2

Impact players: Will Stuart, jr., G; Jordan Polanco, so., G

Outlook: The Rangers are a guard-oriented team that hopes to spread its scoring among five or six players and play at a fast tempo to compensate for a lack of size. Stuart is the leading returning scorer, and Polanco saw a lot of plaing time as a freshman. Treshaun Brown, a sophomore, will likely be the point guard.

WAYNFLETE

Coach: Rich Henry, 15th year

Last season: 15-4, lost in regional quarterfinal

Returning starters: 4

Impact players: Alex Saade, sr., G/F; Burr Rhoads, sr., F; Finn Scott, sr., F; Musaid Mohammed, sr., F; Askar Houssein, jr., G; Diraige Dahia, jr., G; Solomon Levy, jr., F; Dominick Campbell, so., F; Jared Johnson, so., F

Outlook: Waynflete has another deep and athletic team, and one that surely will be hungry after a surprisingly early exit from last year’s tournament. Henry says the Flyers have good leadership and should be battled-tested for the regional tournament by a tough WMC schedule.

WISCASSET

Coach: Jamie Jones, first year

Last season: 0-18

Returning starters: N/A

Impact players: Matt Chapman, sr., F; Caleb Gabriele, sr., F; Josh Gabriele, sr., PG; Chris Loyola, sr., G; Billy Pinkham, jr., G/F

Outlook: First-year coach Jones, a former Wiscasset player, is working on building a team with a good defensive mindset that can move the ball well to get everyone shot attempts. Chapman is the biggest player among the starting five, at 6-2. The Gabrieles are twins. Developing more depth will be one of the challenges.

CLASS D SOUTH

GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN

Coach: John Willis, second year

Last season: 0-14

Returning starters: 3

Impact players: Owen Mann, so., G; Caulin Patterson, fr., G; Paul Tran, fr., G; Caleb Doan, so., F

Outlook: This is a very young team, even with three returning starters – Mann, and freshmen Patterson and Tran. Willis is looking to build for the future, working in new forwards after the graduation of two key frontcourt players.

PINE TREE ACADEMY

Coach: Trevor Schlisner, sixth year

Last season: 9-10, lost in regional quarterfinal

Returning starters: 1

Impact player: Chris Amici, jr., G

Outlook: The Breakers have seven players, so staying injury free, academically strong and out of foul trouble is crucial. Most of the team has no organized basketball experience, and Amici is the only returning player who saw significant playing time.

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN

Coach: Lee Petrie, first season

Last season: 12-8, lost in regional semifinal

Returning starters: 1

Impact players: Marlon Bernardo, sr., G/F; Alex Vega, sr., G; Charles Tieszen, jr., F; John Lorentz, jr., G/F; Ethan Huss, so., G

Outlook: Bernardo is a three-year starter for a team that has had consecutive 12-8 seasons, and Vega is a quality player. Tieszen adds a 6-4 presence. Petrie, the former girls’ coach at Marshwood, believes the Guardians are athletic enough to push the pace at both ends of the court and should make another tournament run.

