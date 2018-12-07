WINDHAM — Matt Duchaine scored 16 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter Friday night to lead Cheverus to a 58-48 victory against Windham in an SMAA boys’ basketball opener.

Friday was the opening night of high school basketball around the state.

Cheverus led 37-34 through three quarters before pulling away.

In the fourth quarter, Duchaine hit three 3-pointers and went 7 of 7 at the foul line. Nick Galli finished with 16 points for the Stags.

Dierhow Bol had 15 points and six rebounds, and Kaleb Cidre added 10 points with nine rebounds for Windham.

OCEANSIDE 54, WATERVILLE 46: Cooper Wirkala scored a game-high 24 points and Trevor Reed added 11 for the Mariners at Waterville.

David Barre had 22 points and Jack Thompson added 12 rebounds for Waterville.

BRUNSWICK 76, MORSE 56: Noah Cox had 28 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead the Dragons at Brunswick.

Finn Mitchell added 27 points for Brunswick, which led 41-24 at halftime.

Gabe Aucoin scored 18 points and Thomas Warren 16 for Morse.

GREELY 74, CAPE ELIZABETH 62: Logan Bagshaw and Andrew Storey had 10 points apiece in the fourth quarter as the Rangers used a 24-15 advantage to down the Capers at Cumberland.

Bagshaw finished with a game-high 26 points for Greely. Storey added 25 and Michael Coppersmith chipped with 12.

Andrew Hartel led Cape Elizabeth with 23 points. Tanner Carpenter had a pair of 3-pointers among his 12 points.

BONNY EAGLE 60, WESTBROOK 32: The Scots led 34-10 at halftime and went on to win at Westbrook.

Zachary Maturo connected on two 3-pointers and scored 16 points for Bonny Eagle, and Cameron Gardner hit three 3-pointers to score nine.

Michael Connolly scored 17 points for Westbrook.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 48, LAKE REGION 43: John Martin scored 15 points as the Patriots won at Gray.

A close game throughout, and tied 23-23 at halftime, this one saw Gray-New Gloucester pull away with an 11-7 fourth-quarter advantage.

Evan Willey hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points for Lake Region.

PORTLAND 80, LAKE REGION 48: The Bulldogs opened a 20-4 lead in the first quarter and pulled out to a 39-14 halftime advantage at North Berwick.

Treyvonnte Ballew had 19 points and 15 boards for Portland, Stillman Mahan had 15 points, Pedro Fonseca added 12 points, six assists and five rebounds, and Richard Greenwood contributed 11 points.

SCARBOROUGH 64, SANFORD 52: Nick Fiorillo scored 16 points for the Red Storm, who went on a 20-10 fourth-quarter run at Scarborough.

Paul Kirk scored 15 points for Scarborough, and Alexander Austin hit two 3-pointers and added 10 points.

Ryan Robichaud had 15 points and Leyton Bickford added 13 for Sanford.

KENNEBUNK 84, BIDDEFORD 60: Maxwell Murray scored 24 points for the Rams at Biddeford.

Cameron Lovejoy and Zackary Sullivan each added 17 points for Kennebunk.

Alex McAlevey scored 15 points to lead Biddeford. Cody Saucier added 14.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 59, POLAND 46: Oscar Saunders scored a game-high 19 points to power the Raiders at Poland.

Saunders scored 11 points in the third quarter to break the Raiders pull away from a 24-24 halftime tie. Nate Knapp chipped in with 10 points for Fryeburg.

Isaiah Hill led the Knights with 12 points.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 46, GARDINER 40: Gabe Allaire scored 11 points and Ryan Creamer added 10 to lead the Panthers at Gardiner.

TRAIP ACADEMY 75, ST. DOMINIC 38: Jordan Polanco scored a game-high 21 points in a balanced offense as Traip Academy won at Kittery.

The Rangers led 38-20 at the half. Will Stuart contributed 17 points for Traip. Polanco and Stuart had a pair of 3-pointers each.

Ethan Bosse tossed in 17 points for the Saints.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 60, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 49: Ryan Crockett scored 16 of his 29 points in the second half as the Seagulls recovered from a 25-15 deficit at Old Orchard Beach.

Trailing 33-31 after three quarters, Crockett had nine points in the fourth, and combined with eight points each from David Anderson and Zach Laplante to outscore the Panthers 29-16.

LaPlante finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for Old Orchard.

Te’Andre King led NYA with 29 points. Christopher Hamblet added 15.

YORK 70, YARMOUTH 39: Brady Cummings had a game-high 14 points to lead the Wildcats at Yarmouth.

Will McDonald had 11 points and Riley Linn chipped in with 10 for York.

Will Cox led Yarmouth with 11 points.

