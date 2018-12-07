LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears removed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky from their injury list Friday, clearing the way for a start Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

“Well, he put together three really good days in practice,” Coach Matt Nagy said. “I thought the velocity on his throws was good, his decision making just getting in and out of the huddle, that part was easy.

“The main thing was for us, seeing conditioning-wise, being able to see can he hold up with that, and he did. He did well.”

Nagy said there should be no limitations on Trubisky, who missed the last two games with a right shoulder injury.

JETS: Linebacker Darron Lee has been suspended four games by the NFL for violating its substance abuse policy.

The suspension begins immediately, meaning Lee will sit out the team’s final four games of the season.

The 24-year-old Lee was having his best season since being drafted 20th overall in 2016 out of Ohio State. He ranked second on the Jets in total tackles with 99 and his three interceptions were tied for the league lead among linebackers. Lee also had six tackles for loss and six passes defensed.

• The Jets’ starting quarterback against the Buffalo Bills is … still to be determined.

All signs indicate it will be rookie Sam Darnold under center after he was a full participant at practice all week following missing three games with a strained right foot. Coach Todd Bowles declined, however, to announce Friday whether it will be Darnold or Josh McCown.

If Darnold plays, it would be his first game action since he was injured against Miami on Nov. 4.

Darnold was replaced the last three games by McCown, who had one touchdown pass and four interceptions while the Jets went 0-3.

FALCONS: After missing practice Wednesday and Thursday with a foot injury, wide receiver Julio Jones had limited participation on Friday and is expected to play in Sunday’s game at Green Bay.

Jones was removed from Atlanta’s injury report.

Backup tight end Logan Paulsen was ruled out with knee and ankle injuries. Kicker Matt Bryant is questionable with a back injury.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley (hand, elbow) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (shoulder) also were limited on Friday but are expected to play.

RAMS: Former two-time All-Pro linebacker Isaiah Robertson was killed when the limousine he was driving skidded on a rain-slicked curve on a dark, rural East Texas highway and was hit by two other vehicles.

Robertson, a 69-year-old Garland, Texas resident, was taken to an Athens, Texas, hospital 20 miles away, where he died. The truck driver was treated for minor injuries and discharged. The other car driver was unhurt.

The Los Angeles Rams drafted Robertson from Southern University in the first round of the 1971 NFL draft.

He remained with the Rams through 1978, then played in 1979-82 for the Buffalo Bills. He was named first-team All-Pro in 1973 and 1976 and was chosen for the Pro Bowl in his rookie 1971 season, as well as 1973-77.

RAVENS: Quarterback Joe Flacco was a full participant in practice Friday but was still awaiting clearance to play in Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Coach John Harbaugh said.

