A 41-year-old Limington woman was arrested Friday on several charges following a police chase when she drove her Dodge Ram pickup truck, which was missing a tire, through backed-up a traffic in Standish, hitting a half dozen vehicles and continuing on for about three miles.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s office said in a press release that Misty Romero was charged with eluding an officer and operating under the influence following the 6:40 p.m. incident that started on Route 35 in Standish. Police said a motorist had called the county dispatch center to report the 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 truck was operating erratically. The truck stopped near Route 35 and Route 237 in Standish where traffic had backed up due to a motorcycle fire on the side of Route 35. A Gorham police officer had a brief contact with Romero before she sped off nearly striking the officer. The truck drove through the backed up traffic, striking six other vehicles including two Standish fire vehicles and losing the truck’s driver’s side tire. Deputies were able to catch up with the truck which continued to operate with three tires, sending out a large trail of sparks s. The truck traveled at 40 to 85 mph for more than three miles before it became disabled. Romero and a 40-year-old passenger were taken into custody.

The passenger was not charged. Romero was ordered held for eight hours before she could pay the $1,500 bail.

Romero was also arrested on several other charges, police said.

