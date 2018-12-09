This week’s poem captures a moment of quiet tenderness between two brothers walking together through New York City’s famous park.
Mike Bove was born and raised in Portland. He teaches in the English department at Southern Maine Community College, and his first book, “Big Little City,” was published this fall by Moon Pie Press.
Walking with My Brother
in Central Park
By Mike Bove
It’s not a clear day,
but we’ve got the sycamores.
They barrel upward and I point
to the white patches
on the trunks.
It’s raining now,
and walking
this city with you is
something else.
A month after you were born
I spit in your face
as you slept: a family joke
all these years later.
It doesn’t make any sense
to apologize.
But I do.
And I love
the wide arms of this place.
This walk and this rain.
These sycamores reaching
down as we
move through.
Gibson Fay-LeBlanc is poet who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. Poem copyright © 2017 Mike Bove. It appeared originally in “Big Little City” and appears here by permission of the author. For an archive of all the poems that have appeared in this column, go to www.pressherald.com/tag/deep-water.
-
Politics
Sen. King says he has not seen enough evidence yet to impeach
-
Source
Recipe: Milk and Honey Whole Wheat Sandwich Bread
-
Cops & Courts
In 2015, a troubled sailor jumped overboard. Now the boat's captain is being held responsible
-
Local & State
Kidney donated by Maine mother gives everyone involved a gift
-
Business
As Wreaths Across America has grown, so has scrutiny about its practices