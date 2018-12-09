The Baltimore Ravens on Sunday condemned racist and homophobic tweets sent more than five years ago from the Twitter account of fullback/defensive lineman Pat Ricard, a former UMaine player.

The messages resurfaced Saturday night, and the team condemned them in a statement before its game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ricard, a second-year undrafted player who grew up in Massachusetts and starred at Maine, was inactive for the second straight game.

“The tweets are totally unacceptable, and we have addressed the matter with Pat,” the Ravens said in a statement. “We expect he’ll have something to say later today after the game.”

The tweets have been deleted and Ricard seems to have recently made his Twitter account private. But other users captured some of his insensitive language, which included a racist epithet. “‘My phone spins like a (expletive) at a disco’- me!” he wrote in 2011.

Other times, he used a homophobic slur. “I don’t even want to see that (expletive) wearing a patriots uniform,” he wrote in 2013.

Ricard was a defensive lineman at Maine from 2013-16. He signed with the Ravens as a free agent after the 2017 NFL draft and won a spot on the roster, playing in all 16 games and seeing action on both offense and defense.

CHIEFS: Team chairman Clark Hunt said he was shocked by security camera footage showing Kareem Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel, and that it was a collective decision by the organization to cut its star running back within hours.

In his first comments about Kareem Hunt’s dismissal, the team’s owner also said the Chiefs were aware of two other offseason incidents involving Hunt, but not the extent of them.

“We’d had some issues with Kareem not being truthful with what happened that night (in Cleveland), and we really felt in everybody’s interest we head in another direction,” Clark Hunt explained after Kansas City clinched a playoff berth with a 27-24 overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The other two incidents occurred in January at a downtown Kansas City nightclub and in June at an Ohio resort. No criminal charges were filed in any of the cases, and Clark Hunt said all of them were referred to the NFL for investigation. The league did not hand down any punishment until Nov. 30, afer TMZ Sports posted the security footage from the Cleveland hotel, at which point Hunt was put on the league’s exempt list.

The Chiefs then announced within minutes they were releasing the NFL’s reigning rushing champion.

“I don’t think we were necessarily trying to make a statement,” Clark Hunt said. “We just felt like the best thing for the Kansas City Chiefs moving forward was to part ways with Kareem.”

Share

< Previous

Next >