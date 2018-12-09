CHICAGO — Tomas Tatar scored the tiebreaking goal on a deflection with 1:17 left in the third period and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 Sunday for their third straight win.

Max Domi and Shea Weber scored in the first period to give Montreal an early lead. Carey Price, starting for the seventh straight game and 11th in the last 12, stopped 37 shots.

Patrick Kane scored twice to tie the score for Chicago, which has lost seven straight and nine of its last 10. Corey Crawford finished with 25 saves.

The Blackhawks fell to 3-11-2 since Coach Jeremy Colliton replaced Joel Quenneville.

CANUCKS 6, BLUES 1: Brock Boeser scored his second career hat trick, Elias Pettersson had a goal and four assists, and Vancouver won at St. Louis.

Bo Horvat and Nikolay Goldobin also scored for the Canucks, who won consecutive games for the first time since winning three straight from Oct. 29 through Nov. 2.

JETS 7, FLYERS 1: Josh Morrissey scored one of Winnipeg’s three power-play goals and the Jets got goals from seven players in a rout at home.

Kyle Connor, Brandon Tanev, Dustin Byfuglien, Blake Wheeler, Bryan Little and Tyler Myers also scored for Winnipeg.

NOTES

MAPLE LEAFS: Forward Zach Hyman was suspended two games by the NHL for a hit against Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Hyman received a major penalty for interference and a game misconduct Saturday for checking McAvoy behind the Boston net after he had passed the puck.

WILD: Forward Luke Kunin was recalled from the AHL, giving the team a fill-in for captain Mikko Koivu, who has a lower-body injury and is day to day.

COYOTES: Goalie Antti Raanta was placed on injured reserve and is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. Raanta has been limited to 12 games this season because of injuries.

