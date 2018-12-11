An Auburn woman pleaded guilty to a heroin trafficking conspiracy during an appearance Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Portland.

U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank said Sierrha Frisbie, 26, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin.

According to court records, Frisbie purchased heroin in Massachusetts and New York between November 2015 and September 2017, with the intent to distribute the drug in Greater Portland and the Lewiston area.

In December 2015, Frisbie was arrested by state troopers on the Maine Turnpike at the York toll plaza and was found to be in possession of 38 grams of heroin. Frank said in a news release that Frisbie now faces up to 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and between five years and life of supervised release.

Several law enforcement agencies investigated the case, including the Portland and South Portland police departments, the Maine State Police and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

