Dana Milbank’s column of Dec. 6 (“Shaken by midterm losses, GOP resorts to thievery,” Page A7) should have been on the front page above the fold.

There’s not a shred of decency within the Republican Party, which claims the moral high ground with all of their Christian family values baloney, etc. While their “great leader” constantly accuses the Democrats of rigging and stealing elections, the Republicans in a number of states are working very hard at rigging elections.

Melissa Arehart

Gorham

