Liam Coomey, Marshwood senior: One of the two returning state champions for the Hawks, Coomey bettered his runner-up showing as a sophomore to take home the title at 126. He will be tested this year by jumping two weight classes to 138.

Josh Cote, Noble sophomore: All Cote did in his first year on the mat was win at 120 pounds at the Class A meet and finish fifth in the New England qualifier. He will be challenged as he moves up two weight classes to 132.

Nathan Curtis, Wells senior: Curtis is a four-year starter for Wells. Even though he contended with injuries throughout the year, he returned to finish fourth at 170 in the Class B state meet and first in the Class B South meet.

Zack Elowitch, Portland/South Portland senior: What else can this outstanding Bulldog athlete accomplish? The single-season record-holder for rushing yards in a season will look to be a four-time placer at the state meet. Last year he came in second at 152 pounds and picked up a win in the New England championships.

Colby Frost, Bonny Eagle sophomore: The sky is the limit for Frost after an impressive second-place finish at both the Class A and New England qualifier meets at 106 as a freshman. He uses aggressiveness to often record the first takedown and then can use strong defense to keep the lead.

Josiah Garcia, Biddeford senior: The two-year captain’s leadership and talent on the mat will be needed for a rebuilding Tigers squad. Last year he finished third at the states at 145 pounds after a fourth-place finish in the Class A meet.

Caden Gibson, Wells senior: A three-year starter, Gibson is expected to do big things this year at either 132 or 138. He was the runner-up at 126 pounds in the Class B South meet last year and third the year before.

Carsen Goodwin, Marshwood junior: Goodwin should see similar success as a junior as he is expected to only move up one weight class to 126. As a 120-pounder he took third in the states and fourth in the New England qualifier.

Magnus Heisler, Deering sophomore: As a freshman Heisler took third place at 113 pounds in the Class A South meet to finish with an impressive 25-8 record. This year the co-captain will be challenged both by moving up a few weight classes and as a leader of an inexperienced Rams squad. Off-season trips to wrestle in Bulgaria and Greece should help out with both.

Noah Hernandez, Massabesic sophomore: Described as a “mat rat” by Coach Rick DeRosier, Hernandez placed third in the Class A state meet and the New England qualifier at 138 pounds. He has gained muscle mass and should be a force at 160.

Elijah Holbrook, Scarborough senior: The Red Storm will be hard-pressed to win a lot of meets as a small and young squad welcomes Coach Shane Stephenson back. One of the bright spots should be Holbrook, who will wrestle at either 152 or 160. Many local coaches feel he will be in the mix at the end of the season.

Ben Laurence, Mt. Ararat junior: Laurence has lofty goals after a KVAC championship and Class A state runner-up at 132. With a strong work ethic, the former 106-pounder as a freshman should excel at 152 this year.

Teigan Lindstedt, Cheverus senior: Lindstedt exploded on the scene last year and finished in third place in the regionals and fourth in the Class A tournament. Making the podium was a familiar place as a 170-pounder when he captured the MCI Winter Classic and placed third at the Gardiner Tiger tournament en route to a 26-win season.

Sam Martel, Noble junior: Martel peaked at the end of the season with an all-state championship at 126, following a second-place finish in the Class A meet. His splendid season followed his freshman season, when he was a runner-up at 106 in both meets.

Duncan McGilvery, Noble senior: One of the three Knights to place at the Class A state meet, McGilvery finished in fourth place at 138 to help his team to a runner-up showing to Marshwood. Coach Kevin Gray expects him to wrestle at 145 pounds.

Elias Miller, Medomak Valley senior: Accomplishments abounded last year as a junior – Class B state title at 152 pounds, KVAC champion and a 45-5 record with 23 pins, including his 100th career victory. He has a chance to set the school record in wins and pins.

Sean Moriarty, Marshwood sophomore: All Moriarty did as a freshman at 113 pounds was finish third place at the states and fourth in the New England qualifier. New coach Pat Howard expects more big things at 120 pounds.

Anthony Napolitano, Portland/South Portland sophomore: In his first varsity season at 106 pounds, Napolitano excelled. He placed fourth in the Class A championships after a second-place showing in the Class A South meet. He’ll move to 120 pounds and be one of the leaders for the Bulldogs.

Isaac Plante, Sanford senior: Plante followed up a strong sophomore season with an impressive junior campaign. He was the winner at 182 in Class A South and third in the Class A state meet. As a sophomore he was the Class A South winner at 170 and the runner-up in the state meet.

Matt Pooler, Massabesic junior: Pooler has been consistent in the big meets – placing third in the Class A state meet in 2017 and 2018. Coach Rich DeRosier expects bigger things from the three-season athlete who was named a captain as a junior.

Alden Shields, Kennebunk senior: Shields, a strong wrestler who uses his hips well, was the first state champion (113 pounds) in 10 years at Kennebunk. It wasn’t surprising for the 100-win wrestler who has placed in the top three in the Class A state meet as a freshman and sophomore.

David Spinney, Marshwood senior: What else can Spinney accomplish after a state championship at 138 pounds and a near title at the New England qualifier (2-0 overtime loss in the final)? He improved from a runner-up showing in the Class A state championships in 2017.

Dylan Strong, Marshwood senior: Strong, one of the five returning senior starters, was a state runner-up at 170 pounds – an improvement from a third-place finish as a sophomore. He’s expected to wrestle at 182 pounds.

Devon Whitmore, Biddeford junior: Whitmore will seek a third straight trip to the state meet. Last year the 160-pounder was fourth after being unable to wrestler as a freshman despite qualifying.

JJ Worster, Oxford Hills junior: It was an impressive showing in the end-of-the-season meets for the 195 pounder – Class A runner-up, all-state meet runner-up, and a win in the New England championships. The junior captain sits on an 89-18 career record.

– Brad Spiegel

Share

< Previous

Next >