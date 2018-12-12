LEWISTON — Offensive chances were rare for Scarborough on Wednesday night against Lewiston, but the Red Storm got the chance they needed late to set up a play for a potential tying goal.

Then the puck bounced in the Blue Devils’ favor – not once, but twice – and led instead to Brie Dube’s game-sealing goal in Lewiston’s 2-0 girls’ hockey victory at Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Coming out of a timeout, Scarborough won a faceoff but couldn’t corral the puck. Lewiston freshman Leah Landry pounced on it, skated in for a shot and rang it off the post. Dube was there for the rebound and put it past Red Storm goalie Ariella Swett for the insurance goal with 2:49 to play.

“We were hoping to send a line out, and then get a change, and then send a 6-on-5, pull the goalie,” said Scarborough Coach Caitlin Jordan. “But we wanted to get time to have a rest, and in the past we’ve waited too long.

“So we said ‘At three minutes, if we can get a timeout, then we have time to put a placeholder line out there, get a line out, and then get the goalie pulled.’ And that, obviously, didn’t work out.”

“(During the timeout) we talked about a couple little things that you need to make sure that you’re playing safe, so you don’t let something up,” Lewiston Coach Ron Dumont said. “But you can’t really change your demeanor. You don’t want to sit back, let them come to you.”

Dumont had earlier told his team they couldn’t stand around and think the goals would come.

“For this (game), they had to get there, and get to the net, and work hard and get what I call a ‘dirty goal,'” Dumont said. “It isn’t pretty and whatever, and (Brie had) been through the period doing that and wasn’t having any luck. I said ‘Well, you just got to keep doing it. It’ll come, it’ll come,’ and luckily it did.”

The Blue Devils (5-0), who had scored 37 goals in their first four games, were shut out in the first period despite an 8-1 shot advantage over the Red Storm (4-1).

“They made things really tough,” Dumont said. “(Scarborough) played a good game. They have a good goalie, made some good saves, she wasn’t kicking out a lot of rebounds. So there wasn’t much there.”

Lewiston finally cashed in 61 seconds into the second period. Madison Conley carried the puck into the zone and around the back of the net, then found Gemma Landry open in the right circle, and Landry beat Swett before she could recover.

The Blue Devils had to hold their breath late in the period when Scarborough’s Calynn Gendreau went in on a breakaway. But Camree St. Hilaire stuffed her for the biggest of her six saves in a shutout effort.

Swett made a key stop of her own early in the third with a sliding split save, one of 31 for the freshman.

“She just got the player of the game. … That game should have been five or six goals,” Jordan said. “She came up with some pretty great saves.”

