AUGUSTA – Gov.-elect Janet Mills announced Wednesday that Scott Ogden, will be communications director for her incoming Democratic administration and Lindsay Crete will service as her press secretary.

The two are the second and third executive staff to be hired by the incoming governor, who announcement the hiring of her chief of staff, Jeremy Kennedy, in November.

Ogden worked on Mill’s election campaign and serves as the communications director for her transition team. He has previously worked for the Maine Democratic Party, U.S. Sens. Olympia Snowe, a Republican, and Angus King, an independent. He is a Monmouth native and a 2010 graduate of Bowdoin College.

Crete is currently the deputy director of state and local campaign communications for EMILY’s List, a Washington D.C.-based political action committee that largely supports female Democratic candidates. Crete previously served as a communications director for Maine House Democrats. She was also Maine communications director for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. Crete is a native of Manchester, N.H. and a 2012 graduate of American University.

“The office of the governor is a public trust bestowed upon us by the people of Maine and communicating with them and with the press is the foundation of an open and transparent government,” Mills said in a prepared statement making the announcements. “Achieving that is my goal, which is why I am excited to welcome Scott and Lindsay to the governor’s office. Both of them are talented and highly-skilled communications professionals who love Maine and are dedicated to improving our state. I could not be more pleased to have them join the team.”

