INDIANAPOLIS — Thaddeus Young had 25 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, and Myles Turner added 23 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to their fifth straight win – 113-97 over Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

Indiana seized control early, never trailed and pulled within a half-game of the Central Division-leading Bucks.

Eric Bledsoe scored 26 points and Malcolm Brogdon finished with 15 to lead Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a season-low 12 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dealt out seven assists after missing Monday’s game at Cleveland because of a sore neck.

CAVALIERS 113, KNICKS 106: Jordan Clarkson scored 28 points, and a basket by Rodney Hood in the fourth quarter gave Cleveland a late lead as the Cavaliers won at home after squandering a 22-point lead.

Hood put the Cavaliers in front 107-106 with 23 seconds remaining after New York took a one-point lead on rookie Kevin Knox’s fast-break dunk with 32 seconds left.

Hood added 23 points, rookie Collin Sexton scored 19 and Matthew Dellavedova, playing his first him game for Cleveland since being reacquired from Milwaukee, had 15 points.

Enes Kanter and Tim Hardaway each scored 20 points for New York, which lost its fifth straight.

HORNETS 108, PISTONS 107: Jeremy Lamb hit a 22-foot jumper from the right wing with 0.3 seconds left, and host Charlotte rallied from a late 10-point deficit for a wild win.

Kemba Walker finished with a game-high 31 points and had nine assists and eight rebounds for the Hornets, who won their third straight and moved into sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Blake Griffin had 26 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Pistons, who have lost six in a row.

NETS 127, 76ERS 124: Spencer Dinwiddie scored a career-high 39 points off the bench and Allen Crabbe had 20 to lead Brooklyn to a win at Philadelphia.

Joel Embiid had 33 points and 17 rebounds and Ben Simmons scored 22 for the 76ers, who played without Jimmy Butler because of a strained groin.

