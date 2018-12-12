NEW YORK— Tomas Nosek scored the tie-breaking goal early in the third period and the surging Vegas Golden Knights beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson also scored to help the Golden Knights win for the 10th time in 13 games. Marc-Andre Fleury, making his 11th straight start, stopped 23 shots to take over the NHL victory lead with 18.

Anthony Beauvillier and Adam Pelech scored for New York.

The Islanders have lost 6 of 8. Robin Lehner finished with 14 saves to fall to 0-4-2 in his last seven appearances.

Nosek put Vegas ahead when he jumped on the rebound of a shot by Oscar Lindberg at the right side as neither Lehner nor defenseman Thomas Hickey immediately went for the puck, and put it in for his third 3:32 into the third.

Pelech nearly tied it about three minutes later as his shot rang off the post.

The Islanders failed to score on their lone power-play chance to fall to 1 for 28 over the last 12 games.

BLACKHAWKS 6, PENGUINS 3: Third-period goals by Marcus Kruger, Jonathan Toews and Brandon Saad gave Chicago a win at home.

Bryan Rust scored all three goals for Pittsburgh.

NOTES

RANGERS: Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk will be sidelined 2 to 4 weeks with a shoulder injury.

Shattenkirk left in the second period of Monday night’s game in Tampa. He took a check around the left shoulder and had a sling on his arm postgame.

HURRICANES: The Hurricanes placed forward Jordan Staal on injured reserve with a concussion.

