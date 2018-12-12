OWINGS MILLS, Md. — As he worked diligently for more than a month to return from a potentially dangerous hip injury, Joe Flacco watched the Baltimore Ravens flourish without him.

Now that he’s healthy, Flacco must adjust to a role he’s never experienced during his 11-year NFL career: backup quarterback.

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh on Wednesday selected rookie Lamar Jackson as his starter, opting to play the hot hand rather than a former Super Bowl MVP who’s been starting since his inaugural season in 2008.

After Flacco hurt his right hip in a loss to Pittsburgh on Nov. 4, the fleet-footed Jackson took over as the starter following a bye week. Under his guidance, the Ravens ramped up their running game and went 3-1, the only loss in overtime last Sunday on the road against the powerful Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL MEETINGS: Commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL won’t pay for video evidence in cases involving domestic violence, and he defended the league’s handling of those investigations.

• The league announced what it said were stronger provisions for the Rooney Rule, which is designed to promote diversity in hiring practices.

Among several changes, clubs now must interview at least one candidate of diversity from a list compiled by an advisory panel, or a candidate not currently employed by the team. The league is also requiring teams to keep records and provide them when asked by the commissioner.

DOLPHINS: QB Ryan Tannehill is expected to play Sunday at Minnesota despite a right ankle injury that sidelined him briefly during last week’s win over New England.

EAGLES: Two people familiar with Carson Wentz’s back injury told The Associated Press the quarterback hasn’t been ruled out for Philadelphia’s game at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles would start if Wentz can’t play.

SEAHAWKS: Linebacker Mychal Kendricks was placed on injured reserve after injuring his left leg in the win over Minnesota.

Coach Pete Carroll said Kendricks will need surgery to repair what sounds like a pair of injuries to his left knee and leg.

