LOS ANGELES — Christina Aguilera will perform live minutes before the ball drops to usher in 2019 in New York’s Times Square.
Dick Clark Productions announced Thursday that Aguilera will be joined by Bastille, Dan and Shay and New Kids On The Block leading up to the countdown on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”
Aguilera last performed on the show in 2007. It’s the second time for New Kids and Bastille. It’s Dan and Shay’s first appearance.
Seacrest will be joined in the countdown to midnight by Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg.
Post Malone will make his first New Year’s performance.
Ciara will host the Hollywood party with such artists as Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth and Weezer.
The show begins at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 on ABC.
