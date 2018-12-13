NORTH BERWICK — Mackenzie Holmes scored a game-high 30 points Thursday night to lead Gorham to a 69-46 girls’ basketball win over Noble.

Adele Nadeau and Jacqueline Hamilton each added 11 points for Gorham (2-0), which outscored Noble 17-7 in the third quarter to take a 50-27 lead.

Olivia Howard scored 12 points for the Knights (1-2). Regan Kelly added 10.

WELLS 49, LAKE REGION 31: Grace Ramsdell scored a game-high 14 points, Franny Ramsdell added 12 and the Warriors (2-1) used a 17-2 advantage in the second quarter to get past the Lakers (0-3) in Wells.

Elle Hall scored 12 points to lead Lake Region.

FOREST HILLS 40, PINE TREE ACADEMY 39: Alexandra Lessard scored 17 points to lead the Tigers (3-0) over the Breakers (0-1) at Jackman.

Jordan Milano led Pine Tree with 17 points.

MADISON 71, WISCASSET 21: Emily Edgerly scored 26 points to lead the Bulldogs (3-0) over the Wolverines (0-3) at Madison.

Sydnie Thayer led Wiscasset with 10 points.

ST. DOMINIC 37, SACOPEE VALLEY 22: Mia-Angelina Leslie scored a game-high 11 points and the Saints (1-1) held the Hawks (0-2) to five points in the second half to win at Hiram.

Riley Vacchiano scored 10 points for Sacopee Valley.

BOOTHBAY 69, MT. ABRAM 21: Faith Blethen scored a game-high 27 points and Glory Blethen had 23 as the Seahawks (2-0) downed the Roadrunners (0-3) in Bar Harbor.

YARMOUTH 41, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 35: Margaret McNeil scored 10 points and Hope Olsen added nine as the Clippers (2-1) held off the Panthers (2-1) at Yarmouth.

Lucia Ready scored 11 for NYA.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 51, FREEPORT 22: Mikeala Ryan scored 16 of her game-high 20 points in the first half as the Patriots (3-0) rolled past the Falcons (2-1) in Gray-New Gloucester.

Caroline Smith scored 14 for Freeport.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

NYA 53, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 24: Te’Andre King recorded a triple-double, scoring 24 points with 15 rebounds and 10 steals, and the Panthers (1-1) rolled past the Guardians (1-1) at North Yarmouth.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 57, FREEPORT 56: Colby Hunter scored 17 points and John Martin added 14 as the Patriots (2-1) rallied to beat the host Falcons (0-2).

Gray-New Gloucester outscored Freeport 21-12 in the fourth quarter.

Toby Holt scored 18 points for Freeport.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

MT. ARARAT/LISBON/MORSE 10, LAWRENCE/SKOWHEGAN/MCI 1: Noah Austin and Ian Struck each scored three goals with three assists as Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse (2-0-1) beat Lawrence/Skowhegan/MCI (0-2) at Watson Arena at Brunswick.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

ST. DOMINIC 8, BRUNSWICK 0: Avery Lutryzkowski scored five goals as St. Dom’s (2-2) beat the Dragons (0-5).

Lutryzkowski scored once in the first period, then twice in each of the final two periods.

YARMOUTH/FREEPORT 6, GREELY/GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 3: Yarmouth/Freeport (3-1) scored four goals in a 5:24 span in the second period to beat Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (1-6) at Travis Roy Ice Arena.

Ashley Arruda started the spurt when she scored 10:39 into the second to tie it at 2-2.

Yarmouth took the lead for good less than three minutes later on a goal from Lily Caulfield.

Camilla Lattanzi scored twice for Greely.

