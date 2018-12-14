Flanked by Miss Colombia and Miss Australia, Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers let out a peal of laughter.

The 24-year-old had just finished talking about how Miss Vietnam H’Hen Nie “pretends to know so much English.”

Later, Summers touched on how “confusing” things must be for Miss Cambodia, Rern Sinat, because she doesn’t speak English and “not a single other person speaks her language.” “Poor Cambodia,” Summers added.

The comments, which were streamed on the Instagram page of Miss Colombia, Valeria Morales, to her more than 300,000 followers earlier this week, have since gone viral, with many calling Summers a “bully” and condemning the remarks as “racist” and “bigoted.” Morales and Miss Australia, Francesca Hung, have also been criticized for their part in the video.

On Thursday, Summers issued an apology, sharing a photo to her Instagram account that showed her smiling and embracing Sinat, while Nie hugged Morales and Hung:

“In a moment where I intended to admire the courage of a few of my sisters, I said something that I now realize can be perceived as not respectful, and I apologize.”

– From news service reports

Share

< Previous