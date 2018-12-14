NEW HIRES

Philip Chaney has rejoined Scott Simons Architects as an architect.

Chaney, of Portland, had a yearlong sabbatical with Nelson Metal Fabrication focusing on lighthouse restoration. He has worked on projects for Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences, Brattleboro Music Center and Patrons Oxford insurance.

PROMOTIONS

Maine Manufacturing Extension Partnership announced the promotion of Larry Robinson to president.

Robinson will succeed retiring President Muriel Mosher.

He joined the organization as a project manager in 2004. He has served as Maine MEP’s center director since 2012.

Seth Wilschutz was named an associate at Scott Simons Architects.

Wilschutz, of Cumberland, joined the firm in 2017 after working for Hartmann-Cox in Washington, D.C., for 12 years. He brings extensive experience in civic projects, including libraries, courthouses and museums.

RECOGNITIONS

Harriman has announced the personal achievements of two key members of the its multidisciplinary design team.

Jamie Ouellette, a project manager in the firm’s K-12 Education Studio, is now a licensed architect in Maine.

Ouellette has worked on a number of complex ground-up, renovation and expansion projects, including South Portland High School, Scarborough’s Wentworth Intermediate School and RSU 21’s Mildred L. Day School.

Matt Strong, a member of Harriman’s Mechanical Engineering Studio, is now a licensed professional engineer in Maine.

Strong has been with the firm for four years. His work spans various project types, with a focus on industrial manufacturing and higher education environments.

