GIRLS

1. Cape Elizabeth: The mystery isn’t whether the two-time defending Class B state champions will win another title, but by how much. A squad already loaded with the likes of Olivia Tighe (headed to Duke University) and fellow seniors Hope Campbell (Wheaton), Alicia Lawrence, Casey Concannon, Corinne Wight and Madeleine McCormick will be reinforced by 11 freshmen, led by Ali Bragg, and the return of senior Jade Lindenau. Cape even has four divers. Then there’s junior Caroline Mahoney, the North Southwesterns Performer of the Meet who owns the school’s pool record for the 100-yard backstroke.

2. Greely: Despite significant graduation losses, the Rangers will remain formidable. With 42 girls, depth is their biggest strength. They also have front-line talent in seniors Courtney Rog and Julia Bisson and sophomores Jaehee Park and Blake Wescott, who swam for Maine Girls’ Academy last winter. Other state-meet scorers from a squad that finished second to Cape Elizabeth in Class B are seniors Maddie Perfetti and Jillian Juris, junior Kyla Moroney and sophomores Elizabeth Domingo, Bella Stewart, Camden Dean and Lily Hayden-Hunt.

3. Falmouth: After placing third in Class A last winter without receiving any scoring from seniors, Falmouth may challenge defending state champion Cony. Senior Sophia Ham was runner-up in diving and is joined by two new divers. Classmates Sarah Baumann, Keller Gardner and Grace Perron, junior Mae Causey and sophomores Quinn Chicoine and Adeline Ziobro all scored at the state meet. State qualifiers Daisy Parker, Oceane Bowden, Hannah Fishman, Sophie Harrington and Brooke Schimelman provide depth.

4. Morse: The Shipbuilders finished fourth in Class B. Graduation claimed Leah Totman, but Morse returns top-level talent in senior Ella Martin and juniors Olivia Harper and Haily Harper. Coach Todd Marco also expects solid contributions from senior Delaney Young and sophomore Anastasia Alaboudi, both of whom contributed relay points at the state meet. Nine freshmen add to the mix.

5. Kennebunk: The Rams return much of a team that placed fourth in Class A, although the loss of Isabel Harms, now swimming at Siena, will be felt. Grace Soucy and diver Taylor Nguyen lead a small senior class that includes Grace Thompson and Caroline Lowery. Juniors Ella Yentsch and Grace Girard and sophomore Nina Sharp all return after scoring at the state meet. Freshman Kaia Wirth will contribute.

BOYS

1. Cheverus: The Stags have reeled off six consecutive Class A state championships and show no signs of slipping, as only one individual scorer from the state meet graduated. Sophomore Brim Peabody, the defending state champion in the distance freestyle events, is a candidate for Swimmer of the Year. Seniors Jeremy Baker and Phineas Underwood, juniors Jack Martin, Quinton Hastings and Clayton Hatch and sophomore John Hight scored individual points at the state meet. Seniors Lawrence Bossong, Alex Drago and Landon Roma are expected to contribute.

2. Cape Elizabeth: After placing third in Class B behind Mt. Desert Island and Ellsworth, the Capers return a solid core of seniors Rohan Freedman, Ryan Connolly, Jacob Membrino and Matthew Yim and sophomore Caden Gilbert, all of whom scored individual points at the state meet. Ethan Smith and Keegan McKenney lead a freshman class of a dozen. Junior Sam Whitney and sophomores Finn Snyder and Rishi Yadav have come on strong.

3. Portland: Senior Will Couture, runner-up in the butterfly and third in the backstroke in Class A, is back from a team that placed fifth overall and is looking to move higher. Classmates Josh Ying, Trevor Tucker and Paul Gauthier, junior Max Orchow and sophomore Benu Mortiz-Jones scored at the state meet, either in relays or individual events. Kiron Das, Beo Endicott and Tae-Su Park lead a promising class of eight freshmen.

4. South Portland: After placing eighth in Class A, the Red Riots appear poised to move up. Seniors Sam Goodine-Doane, Logan Kavanagh and Brayden Gilbert each scored in two individual events at the state meet. Classmates Connor Hau and Luke Turner are returning qualifiers. Sophomore Dennis Slobodzian, who attends Baxter Academy, will be strong in two events. Calvin Comeau and Jacob Ramos lead a contingent of seven freshmen. Seniors Mitchell Amadei and Momchil Dagorov return after swimming for a club team last winter. Both will make an impact.

5. Brunswick: Graduation took a significant bite out of the Dragons, who placed third in Class A. Even so, the team should be competitive again. Senior Matt Yost is the defending 100 freestyle champ, and junior Nicco Bartone had top-five finishes in the individual medley and backstroke. Senior Cam Ashby qualified in two events, and classmate Chris Tucker will contribute.

