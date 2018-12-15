ACTON – Local residents and the American Red Cross of Maine are pitching in to help a mother and her two young children after their home burned in Acton early Saturday.

No one was injured in the fire.

Acton Fire Chief Steve Johnson said the mother was the only person home at the time and was able to get out safely.

Firefighters were called to the home at the end of Garvin Road, a dead-end road not far from the New Hampshire border, at 6:35 a.m. Saturday.

Johnson said fire crews requested a first alarm when smoke was noticed while responding, and that a second alarm was struck when firefighters found a fully engulfed residence when they arrived at the scene.

The home was deemed a total loss, though firefighters were able to stop the progress of the fire and keep it away from an attached two-story structure at the rear of the home, Johnson said.

Cause of the blaze remains under investigation by the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The family pets, a dog and two cats, remained missing Saturday evening.

As residents were waking up in Acton Saturday morning, Town Administrator Jennifer Roux took to social media, letting people know that a family in this small community of 2,500 people had experienced the loss of their home. Families sprang into action, offering clothing and shelter and more.

Roux posted on social media that with contributions from the town’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors account, the American Red Cross and other financial donations, the family is currently staying in a hotel.

Assisting Acton firefighters were crews from Sanford, Shapleigh, Newfield, Alfred, Lebanon and Wells fire departments, along with Wakefield, Milton and Middleton, New Hampshire firefighters. The Rochester, New Hampshire Fire Department provided station coverage.

Firefighters remained at the scene until about 2 p.m.

