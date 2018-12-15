Governor-elect Janet Mills has vowed to fight against a ruling from a federal judge in Texas that the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional.

“This is a backward, poorly-reasoned decision, but it does not change the fact that the Affordable Care Act is still the law of the land,” Mills said in a statement Saturday.

“I pledge to the people of Maine that, as their governor, I will fight not only to preserve and protect their health care, but also to work with the Legislature to strengthen it.”

U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor, in a 55-page opinion Friday, said the elimination last year of a requirement for individuals to have health insurance made the entire law invalid. The Affordable Care Act was the signature legislation of President Barack Obama’s administration. The ruling was applauded by the White House, but spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the Affordable Care Act remains the law pending an appeal.

Supporters of the law, sometimes called Obamacare, said they will appeal the ruling. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, the leader of a coalition supporting the health care law, called the ruling “misguided” and said the coalition would fight to preserve it.

O’Connor ruled on a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and supported by 18 other Republican attorneys generals, as well as Maine Gov. Paul LePage.

LePage’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

Jared Golden, a Democrat who was recently elected to represent Maine’s 2nd District in the U.S. House of Representatives, called the ruling “misguided” and said it could threaten coverage for millions of Americans and undermine protections for people with preexisting conditions.

“In Congress, I will work to protect and improve health coverage and fight any efforts to take health care away from hardworking Maine people,” Golden said in a statement Saturday.

