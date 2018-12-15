SANFORD — Lauren Jordan scored 10 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter to lead Cheverus to a 52-46 win over Sanford in a Class AA girls’ basketball game Saturday.

Paige Cote scored 25 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Sanford (1-2), which led 25-20 at halftime.

Cheverus (1-3) responded with a 15-7 run in the third quarter to take a 32-28 lead. Maeve Kelly scored 12 points for the Stags.

MARSHWOOD 58, YORK 43: Nathalie Clavette scored 14 points and the Hawks (3-0) jumped out to a 25-6 lead in the first quarter en route to a win over the Wildcats (0-3) in York.

Courtney Thim added 11 points for Marshwood, which led 35-21 at halftime.

Nina Howe scored 15 points for York. Emily Rainforth chipped in with 13.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

CHEVERUS 61, SANFORD 59: Akera Oryem forced a turnover and made a layup with six seconds remaining to lift the Stags (2-2) over the Spartans (0-3) in Portland.

Trailing 37-23 at the half, Sanford rallied to take a two-point lead with a minute remaining. Cheverus tied it on a basket by Nick Galli, who led the Stags with 24 points.

After Oryem’s go-ahead basket, Leyton Bickford of Sanford missed a shot as time expired. Bickford finished with 22 points.

BIDDEFORD 52, LINCOLN ACADEMY 46: Cody Saucier scored 20 points as the Tigers (1-2) beat the Eagles (0-3) in Newcastle.

Carter Edgerton and Ashton Crowell each added 10 points.

Joel Hatch scored 14 points and Joseph Giberson had 12 for Lincoln.

YORK 64, MARSHWOOD 43: Brady Cummins scored 17 points, William MacDonald added 15 and the Wildcats (3-0) used a 37-17 advantage in the second half to pull away from the Hawks (1-2) in York.

Chris Cummins and Teagan Hynes each chipped in with nine points for York.

Ian Bryant scored 13 points for Marshwood.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

YORK 6, YARMOUTH 3: Jake Nelson recorded a hat trick and Max Pickett had a goal with three assists as the Wildcats (1-2) downed the Clippers (2-1) at Dover Ice Arena.

Dalton McCann and Joe Neal scored in the first period to help York open a 4-1 lead.

Nelson completed his hat trick with 7:01 remaining to make it 6-1.

Michael Guertler scored twice for Yarmouth and Sam Marjerison added a goal. Karsten Bourgoine finished with 32 saves for the Clippers.

EDWARD LITTLE 4, BIDDEFORD 3: Logan Alexander scored twice and the Eddies (3-0) raced out to a 4-0 lead in the second period before holding on to beat the Tigers (0-1) at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

Dylan Campbell and Gage Doucette also scored for the Eddies. Doucette’s goal made it 4-0, but Biddeford started its comeback a minute later when Nick McSorley scored from Nick Reissfelder. McSorley then assisted on goals by Colin Petit and Reissfelder later in the second.

MASSABESIC 3, LAKE REGION 0: Peyton Oertel recorded a goal and an assist to lead Massabesic/Bonny Eagle/Old Orchard Beach (1-1) over Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills (0-2) in Gorham.

Aiden Russell opened the scoring late in the first period, assisted by Hunter Jellison and Oertel. Brady Cormier scored in the second period, and Oertel got his goal in the third, assisted by Chris Westgate.

BRUNSWICK 4, CONY 0: Mike Marro and Mike Eno scored in the first five minutes, and Jacob During and Jack St. Pierre added power-play goals as the Dragons beat Cony/Hall-Dale-Monmouth at Camden National Bank Ice Vault.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

GREELY 7, MT. ARARAT 1: Linnea Koivisto scored a hat trick and Camilla Lattanzi had two assists as Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (2-6) beat Mt. Ararat/Morse (1-5) at Family Ice Center.

Sawyer Dusch, Claire Stewart and Leah Walker also scored for Greely.

Lexie Saxton scored in the third period for Mt. Ararat.

FALMOUTH 4, BRUNSWICK 1: Reade Carmichael scored twice and Kayla Sarazin got the go-ahead goal with 7:56 remaining as the Yachtsmen (4-1) beat the Dragons (0-5) at Family Ice Center.

Sarah Wentworth added an insurance goal two minutes after Sarazin’s goal, and Carmichael made it 4-1 with 4:17 left.

Elena Palmer scored in the first period for Brunswick, which got 32 saves from Nadia Leiner.

FRIDAY’S BOYS’ BASKETBALL

PORTLAND 56, OXFORD HILLS 53: Tre Ballew hit a tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation, and the Bulldogs (3-0) went on to defeat the Vikings (0-3) in overtime in South Paris.

Ballew finished with 15 points, and Simon Chadbourne chipped in with 11 points for the Bulldogs.

Colton Carson scored 20 points for Oxford Hills. Spencer Strong added 15.

