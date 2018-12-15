NEW YORK — Toni Braxton has been nominated for Grammys again for her latest album, but these days the singer is also focusing on acting – and flexing her producing muscles.

“I find that I really love everything about film and filmmaking,” the multiplatinum-singer said in a recent interview.

Braxton, a seven-time Grammy winner nominated for three more Grammys earlier this month for her latest album “Sex & Cigarettes,” is currently starring in “Every Day Is Christmas” on Lifetime. Inspired by the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol,” the movie centers around Alexis Taylor, played by Braxton, as she gets the holiday visit of a lifetime. (“Every Day Is Christmas” is re-airing on Lifetime on Saturday and on Christmas Day.)

A workaholic who “humbugs” love, Alexis ends up embracing the spirit of Christmas when her past, present, and future collide, forcing her to risk the one thing money can’t buy: her heart.

Braxton serves as an executive producer on the movie. She said she got “a little taste” of executive producing over the years “but now that I’ve bitten the apple, I want the whole thing.”

