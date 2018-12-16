Tommy Springer, Marshwood senior quarterback: In two years as the Hawks’ starter, Springer went 23-1 with two Class B titles. This season, he completed 75 of 132 passes for 1,240 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing for 692 yards, 10 touchdowns and three 2-point conversions. He also was a starter on defense at outside linebacker and cornerback.

Tyler Bridge, Wells senior running back: The Maine Sunday Telegram Player of the Year rushed for 2,390 yards and 43 touchdowns, averaging 11.1 yards per carry, 199.3 rushing yards per game and 254.6 all-purpose yards for the unbeaten Class D champions. He returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, threw two touchdown passes (one in the state final), intercepted four passes, made 48 tackles at cornerback, and also punted and handled punt returns. His 45 touchdowns are believed to be a single-season record in Maine. He is being recruited by several college teams, including Maine, UNH and Dartmouth.

Zack Elowitch, Portland senior running back: A workhorse who also had the speed to turn tackle-breaking runs into touchdowns, Elowitch set Portland’s single-season rushing record, then added 203 yards and five touchdowns in the Thanksgiving exhibition game against Deering. Overall, Elowitch rushed for 2,162 yards and a school-record 26 touchdowns. He also started on defense and punted.

Jarett Flaker, Scarborough junior running back: The record-setting sprinter rushed for 994 yards, averaging 13.4 yards per carry, had 13 catches for 250 yards, and racked up 1,694 all-purpose yards (188.2 per game) and 22 touchdowns in just nine games for the Class A South runner-up.

Anthony Bracamonte, Thornton Academy senior receiver/running back: Probably the most electrifying and elusive player in Maine, Bracamonte raised his game in the playoffs, when the 5-foot-7, 150-pounder ran, caught and returned the ball for a total of 925 yards and 11 touchdowns in three games. In 11 games, the Gatorade Maine Player of the Year accounted for 2,137 all-purpose yards (194.3 per game) and 27 touchdowns, with 1,037 yards rushing, 578 yards receiving (27 catches), and 546 yards and seven touchdowns on returns.

Zack Sullivan, Kennebunk senior wide receiver: The only two-time All-State pick on this year’s team, Sullivan continued to excel as a sure-handed receiver with the body control and athletic ability to make tough catches. Sullivan, who was also a sure-tackling defensive back, caught 35 passes for 597 yards (17.1 yards per catch) and six touchdowns.

Morgan Welch-Thompson, Wells senior offensive lineman: A standout two-way lineman who helped open holes for both Bridge and Payton MacKay (1,059 yards, 13 touchdowns) while also dominating at defensive end, Welch-Thompson also made 58 tackles and was in on eight sacks, earning a Gaziano Award nomination.

Jack Rogers, Thornton Academy junior offensive lineman: A first-team SMAA Class A all-star, the 6-2, 215-pound guard anchored the offensive line and paved the way for Thornton to average 50 points and almost 400 yards per game while allowing one quarterback sack the entire season.

Drew Gregor, Marshwood senior offensive lineman: The 6-4, 245-pound two-way lineman was a pivotal part of Marshwood’s back-to-back Class B titles. Coach Alex Rotsko said Gregor was “the best offensive lineman I saw all year.” He also had four QB sacks.

Zack Reed, Scarborough senior offensive lineman: The 6-5, 315-pound guard was named the Gerry Raymond Award winner as the lineman of the year in SMAA South.

Marcus Christopher, Skowhegan senior utility: A two-year starter at quarterback and Skowhegan’s punter, Christopher was named co-Player of the Year in Pine Tree Conference Class B. He completed 142 of 228 passes for 1,757 yards and 16 touchdowns against only three interceptions. He also rushed for 441 yards and seven touchdowns on 50 carries.

Defense

Nathan Kaponga, Portland senior defensive lineman: A Division I prospect who has been offered a scholarship by Maine, the 6-5, 280-pounder set a school record with 16 sacks among his 50 tackles, despite facing constant double-team (and sometimes triple-team) blocking.

Tommy Palmer, Thornton Academy senior defensive lineman: At 6-2, 240 pounds, Palmer had the size and strength to play defensive tackle and caused fits with exceptional explosiveness at the snap. He was in on 79 total tackles, including 51 solo stops, with 14 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. As a short-yardage running back, he scored two touchdowns.

Will Horton, Bonny Eagle junior defensive lineman: A starter at left guard and defensive tackle/nose guard and team captain, the 6-1, 255-pounder drew the respect of opposing Class A coaches, despite playing the second half of the season with a knee injury, later diagnosed as a torn ACL.

James Boyd, Nokomis senior defensive lineman: Nokomis rode its defense to the Class C state title and Boyd set the tone, demanding double teams at defensive tackle to free up linebackers like Quinton Richards to make tackles. Boyd still made 27 solo stops, was in on 33 others and recorded a safety in the regional final.

Matt Wozniak, Cony senior linebacker: The co-Player of the Year in PTC Class B North, the two-time unanimous all-conference pick was in on 94 tackles with three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns for Maine’s second-best scoring defense.

Ean Patry, Thornton Academy senior linebacker: A two-year starter and defensive captain, Patry made 102 tackles (56 solo) from his inside linebacker position, with six tackles for loss. He caused two fumbles and had one fumble recovery for Maine’s top scoring defense. He also scored two touchdowns as a short-yardage fullback.

Dante DeLorenzo, Kennebunk senior linebacker: The Campbell Conference Class B Player of the Year led the Rams in tackles and played on all special teams. As a fullback, he had 121 carries for 775 yards, with 11 touchdowns.

Colton Carson, Oxford Hills senior defensive back: A standout quarterback and the Class A North Player of the Year, Carson was also a hard-hitting defensive back. In the regular season, Carson threw for 1,047 yards and eight touchdowns, rushed for 686 yards and 16 touchdowns, and was in on 32.5 tackles with four interceptions and one defensive touchdown.

Will Whyte, Bonny Eagle senior defensive back: Another all-around talent who contributed on both sides of the ball, Whyte rushed for 1,110 yards and 14 touchdowns on 169 carries, added two more touchdowns receiving, and was Bonny Eagle’s punter, kicker (30 PATs), and top returner while distinguishing himself as a forceful tackler from the secondary.

Garrett Trask, Hermon senior defensive back: A top all-around player as a quarterback and free safety who led the Hawks to a 9-2 season and a berth in the Class C North final, Trask made 57 solo tackles and assisted on 21. At quarterback, he completed 75 of 125 attempts for 1,225 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing for 1,171 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Joey Cassella, Greely senior utility: Cassella was the top player for a team that went 5-5 in Class B with a 22-player roster. Despite missing one game because of an injury, he rushed for 994 yards and nine touchdowns on 175 carries, caught six passes for 94 yards and a score, played on every special team, and was in on 55 tackles with two interceptions.

Coach of the Year

Jake Rogers, Nokomis: In his second season as a head coach, Rogers directed Nokomis to its first playoff appearance, its first regional title and first state championship. Nokomis had been winless in the two seasons prior to Rogers being hired.

