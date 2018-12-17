NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Another week, another team leapfrogged by the Tennessee Titans in their chase of the AFC’s sixth and final playoff spot.

But the Titans fully understand any scenario that has them returning to the postseason hinges on them continuing to win.

Titans strong safety Kendrick Lewis, center, with teammates during Tennessee's 17-0 win over the Giants, which kept their playoff dreams alive. Associated Press/Seth Wenig

“Playoffs came a month early for us, so that’s the mindset and mentality,” linebacker Wesley Woodyard said. “Win and stay in. We’re just taking it week by week.”

That approach has the Titans (8-6) on a three-game winning streak and coming off a 17-0 shutout of the New York Giants. It was the franchise’s first shutout since Dec. 25, 2000 and only its fourth ever on the road. Now the Titans are back home on a short week hosting Washington (7-7) on Saturday, waiting to see if either Baltimore or Pittsburgh loses to set up a winner goes to the playoffs game Dec. 30 between Tennessee and the Colts.

The Titans already are 3-0 against the NFC East and can finish off a sweep Saturday.

“For us, we just worry about focusing and winning this game,” cornerback Adoree Jackson said. “At the end of the day we can’t really think about whatever division that is or the playoffs. It is all about just winning the game in front of you.”

FALCONS: Atlanta placed rookie running back Ito Smith on injured reserve with a knee injury and are moving closer to ruling out a return for starter Devonta Freeman this season.

Smith, a rookie, was questionable with back and knee injuries before aggravating the knee injury in Sunday’s 40-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Quinn said it is “unlikely” Freeman will return this season. Freeman, placed on IR on Oct. 16 with a groin injury, isn’t ready to practice for this week’s game at Carolina.

DOLPHINS: A person familiar with the situation said running back Frank Gore is expected to miss the rest of the season with a sprained foot.

GIANTS: Odell Beckham Jr. may not be able to play in the final two games of the season after missing the past two with a bruised quadriceps, but Coach Pat Shurmur said the Giants have no plans to shut down the wide receiver and place him on injured reserve.

CHARGERS: Tight end Hunter Henry took part in his first practice, nearly seven months after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Henry remains on the physically unable to perform list and does not count against the 53-man roster. However, his return to the practice field does start the 21-day clock for him to be activated or placed on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Share

< Previous

Next >