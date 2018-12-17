LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers have agreed to a contract extension with play-by-play announcer Charley Steiner and added former Boston Red Sox radio voice Tim Neverett to their broadcast team.

The team said Monday that Steiner’s deal extends through the 2021 season. Steiner, 69, is entering his 15th season with the Dodgers and will work a reduced schedule in 2019 at his request.

Steiner says he’s trying to keep pace with Father Time, Mother Nature and the road, all of which he points out have “never lost a battle.”

Neverett will handle play-by-play for an unspecified number of games on SportsNet LA while TV announcer Joe Davis works national assignments and on AM 570 radio while Steiner is off.

Neverett, 52, worked the last three years alongside Joe Castiglione as the radio play-by-play voice for the Red Sox, who beat the Dodgers in the World Series in October.

He previously spent seven years as the Pittsburgh Pirates’ radio and TV voice.

YANKEES: Plunking an opponent paid off for CC Sabathia.

New York gave Sabathia a $500,000 performance bonus, even though the 38-year-old left-hander was ejected from his final regular-season start six outs shy of the 155 innings specified in his contract for the payment.

Sabathia hit Tampa Bay’s Jesus Sucre starting the sixth inning on Sept. 27 with his 55th pitch of the night, retaliation for Andrew Kittredge’s throwing a pitch behind Austin Romine in the top half.

“We thought it was a very nice gesture by the Yankees,” Sabathia’s agent, Kyle Thousand of Roc Nation Sports, told The Associated Press on Monday.

Neither side announced the payment, which became evident when the $500,000 was included in the Yankees’ final luxury tax payroll.

• Left-hander J.A. Happ and the Yankees finalized a $34 million, two-year contract. He is projected to be part of a rotation that includes Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, CC Sabathia and James Paxton, acquired from Seattle.

INDIANS-NATIONALS TRADE: Cleveland acquired infielder Andruw Monasterio from Washington to complete the trade that sent All-Star catcher Yan Gomes to the Nationals.

The Indians dealt Gomes last month for a package that included right-hander Jefry Rodriguez, outfielder Daniel Johnston and a player to be named, who turned to be Monasterio.

ASTROS: A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press the Astros have agreed to a two-year deal with free agent outfielder Michael Brantley.

Brantley, 31, has spent his entire 10-year career with the Cleveland Indians, where he was a three-time All-Star.

