PITTSBURGH — Adam Henrique and Ryan Getzlaf each had a goal and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Monday night.

The Ducks won for the ninth time in 10 games after spotting the Penguins a two-goal lead. Henrique started the comeback with a power-play goal early in the second period and Getzlaf’s empty-net tally in the final minute pushed Anaheim to its sixth straight road win. Ondrej Kase and Kiefer Sherwood also scored for the Ducks.

John Gibson, a Pittsburgh native, stopped 28 shots, including the final 24 he faced to pick up the victory in his hometown.

Evgeni Malkin got his 11th goal of the season for Pittsburgh and Bryan Rust added his sixth but the Penguins couldn’t cool off the Ducks. Casey DeSmith finished with 32 saves but lost for only the third time in his last 11 starts.

For a brief stretch in the first period it appeared the Penguins were intent on buckling down. Pittsburgh jumped to a 2-0 lead on a power-play goal by Malkin 9:38 into the game and Rust followed with his fifth in four games when he jammed in a shot from the near post less than five minutes later.

However, deficits do little to deter the Ducks. Each of Anaheim’s previous nine victories came in games they were either tied or trailing heading into the final period. Anaheim didn’t wait that long this time to get back in it. The Ducks has 19 consecutive shots during one stretch. Henrique’s power-play goal 2:07 into the second got Anaheim going. Sherwood streaked down the slot, took a feed from former Penguin Carter Rowney and fired a wrist shot by DeSmith to even the score at 5:33.

Kase then put Anaheim in front. Getzlaf won a draw in the left circle and flipped the puck on net. Kase jumped on the rebound with 1:13 left in the second.

BLUE JACKETS 1, KNIGHTS 0: Nick Foligno scored 40 seconds into the third period, Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves and Columbus won at home.

Foligno found the rebound on Seth Jones’ shot and knocked it past goalie Malcolm Subban from the doorstep.

Bobrovsky got his 25th career shutout and first this season. He repelled a late attack by the Golden Knights after Subban was pulled for an extra skater with a minute left.

SENATORS 4, PREDATORS 3: Thomas Chabot scored 21 seconds into overtime and Ottawa recovered after blowing a three-goal lead to beat Nashville in Ottawa, Ontario.

Ottawa led 3-0 after the first period, but Roman Josi got two goals and Craig Smith also scored to tie it for Nashville.

Maxime Lajoie, Brady Tkachuk and Ryan Dzingel scored for the Senators, who handed Nashville its first loss against an Eastern Conference opponent. Craig Anderson stopped 31 shots.

Pekka Rinne started in net for Nashville but was pulled after allowing three goals on 11 shots. That ended his seven-game unbeaten streak against the Senators. Juuse Saros relieved and made 11 saves.

Smith scored a power-play goal 46 seconds into the third period to make it 3-2, and Josi tied it with a deflected shot about six minutes later.

Josi’s first goal came on a power play five minutes into the second period when he picked up a rebound and beat Anderson.

NOTES

DEVILS: New Jersey placed goaltender Cory Schneider on injured reserve with an abdominal strain and recalled goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood from AHL Binghamton.

Schneider has struggled this season after surgery on his left hip in May.

