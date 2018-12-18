SCARBOROUGH — The South Portland High boys’ basketball team has a message after snapping defending Class A champion Greely’s 46-game winning streak on Friday and then thumping defending AA South champ Scarborough 69-54 on Tuesday.

“We’re coming for it. We’re coming for that ring, baby,” said South Portland junior Geremi Baez.

Baez and his teammates were certainly chasing every Scarborough pass and loose dribble, causing 20 turnovers and pushing the pace, dominating the middle quarters and playing most of the fourth with a 20-point lead.

The game was played at Scarborough’s practice gym because a basket at the main gym is under repair.

Baez scored 14 points, including 10 in the second quarter when the Red Riots opened up their first double-digit lead. His four steals and man-to-man defense on Scarborough’s all-state forward Nick Fiorillo (10 points) set the defensive tone.

“We just knew we had to make the game a little bit quicker because Fiorillo is tremendous,” said South Portland Coach Kevin Millington. “Geremi did a great job but I think a lot of it was we got a lead and that forces Scarborough’s hand a little bit.”

Wiry 6-foot-1 junior Pamba Pamba came off South Portland’s bench for a game-high 22 points. His 13-point third quarter included back-to-back steal-layup plays that capped an 11-2 run to stretch the lead to 52-33 late in the third quarter.

“Coach (Millington) has us really talking on defense. Has us communicating,” Pamba said. “We know we can play good as a team.”

Scott Lewis added 11 points and three blocks down low. Cade Carr had eight points slashing to the basket and reserve guards David Fiorini (5 points) and Jacob Milton (3) each contributed a timely 3-pointer while continuing to apply on-ball pressure.

South Portland (3-1) has won three straight after a season-opening loss at Deering when Baez and Pamba, both coming off injuries as sophomores, fouled out after combining for six points.

“It was early in the season. We had some jitters. Me and Pamba obviously didn’t play much last year so it was kind of nerve-wracking going in,” Baez said. “The chemistry has been going good in practice. We’re starting to work hard and it’s just showing off on the court now,” Baez said.

Scarborough (1-3) has lost three straight, with setbacks against Falmouth and at home last Friday against Bonny Eagle.

Brian Austin scored 16 points to lead the Red Storm and Paul Kirk added 11 but after Fiorini’s 3-pointer finished a transition-based 13-2 run early in the second quarter, Scarborough was chasing the game.

“We knew they would have defensive pressure in the full- and the half-court. We didn’t take care of the ball as well as I thought we would,” said Scarborough Coach Phil Conley.

