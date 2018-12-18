Nick Galli scored 18 points and Cheverus made 9 of 9 free throws in the fourth quarter to rally for a 61-49 win over Bonny Eagle in an SMAA boys’ basketball game on Tuesday.

The Stags, who had four double-digit scorers, trailed 41-36 after three quarters and surged to improve to 3-2. Owen Burke added 13 points, and went 4 for 4 from the line in the fourth quarter, while Nolan Sanborn scored 12 and Akera Oryem had 11.

William Hendrix had 12 points to lead Bonny Eagle (3-1). Zachary Maturo added 10.

KENNEBUNK 73, MARSHWOOD 67: Kyle Pasieniuk scored 21 points and Zackary Sullivan 20 to lead Kennebunk (2-0) past the Hawks (1-3) in South Berwick.

The Rams, trailing 61-60 in the fourth quarter, closed the game on a 13-6 run. Maxwell Murray added 18 for Kennebunk, and Cameron Lovejoy 14. Justin Bryant’s 17 paced Marshwood, with Cullen Casey adding 14 and Aidan Sullivan 13.

CAPE ELIZABETH 62, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 55: Tanner Carpenter scored 17 points, Andrew Hartel added 15 and the Capers (2-2) held on to beat the Patriots (2-2) in Gray-New Gloucester.

John Martin and Zack Pomerleau each scored 17 points for Gray-New Gloucester.

Nathan Mullen chipped in with 11 points for the Capers, who led 34-24 at halftime.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 49, YARMOUTH 41: Oscar Saunders scored 11 of his 20 points in the first quarter as the Raiders downed the Clippers (3-1) in Fryeburg.

Tucker Buzzell added 15 points for the Raiders, who took control of the game with a 19-3 scoring advantage in the first quarter.

Jonathan Torrres scored 15 points for Yarmouth.

THORNTON ACADEMY 67, SANFORD 54: Peyton Jones had 14 of his 25 points in the second quarter as the Golden Trojans (3-0) used a 23-13 advantage to pull away from the Spartans (0-4) at Sanford.

Dylan Griffin had 18 points for Thornton Academy, while Robert Gawronski added eight points.

Leyton Bickford paced the offense for Sanford with 22 points, going 9 of 11 from the line. Matt Romano had four 3-pointers and 14 points, while Carson Bickford chipped in with 10.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 58, BUCKFIELD 47: Te’Andre King scored 39 points as North Yarmouth Academy won at Buckfield.

Bryce Poulin chipped in eight points for the Panthers.

Tyler Gammon led the Bucks (0-4) with 17 points and Noah Wiley had nine points.

WELLS 75, SACOPEE VALLEY 42: Tyler Bridge scored eight of his 16 points during the first quarter as the Warriors (2-2) opened a a 24-5 lead and rolled past the Hawks (0-4) in Wells.

Gavyn Leighton added 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Warriors. Michael Murphy scored 18 points for Sacopee Valley.

FALMOUTH 59, BIDDEFORD 16: Mike Simonds scored 13 points and Nicholas Pitre added 12 and the Yachtsmen (4-0) combined to outscore the visiting Tigers 31-2 in the first and third quarters to get the win in Falmouth.

Nik Hester added nine points for Falmouth, which held Biddeford scoreless in the third to take a 43-9 lead heading into the fourth.

Cody Saucier scored seven points to lead the Tigers (1-3).

YORK 60, LAKE REGION 40: Brady Cummins and Will MacDonald each scored 10 points and the Wildcats (4-0) took control with a 19-7 run in the second quarter to cruise past the Lakers (1-3) in York.

Chris Cummins and Teagan Hynes each chipped in with nine points for the Wildcats, who led 31-19 at halftime. Mark Mayo, Anthony Thomas and Evan Willey each scored 10 points for Lake Region.

HOCKEY

GREELY 6, YARMOUTH 1: Jackson Williams and Caleb Duff each scored two goals as Greely (3-0) powered past the Clippers (2-2) in Yarmouth.

Andy Moore and Dawson Jowett also scored for the Rangers, with Jake MacDonald assisting on three goals. Moore also had a pair of assists.

Matt Sanborn scored a goal and Charles Henry Watson made 30 saves for Yarmouth. Greely goalie Jared Swisher stopped 15

